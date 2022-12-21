This is my advice for anyone starting a New Years fitness plan.
THIS IS MY YEAR
This year I am not going to get over enthusiastic and try and train every day of the week when I start. This can quickly take the edge off my training and I will lose my desire to go to the gym. I am going to make the time three to four days a week and will then look forward to those training days.
This year I am not going to get disappointed after two or three weeks because I am not seeing progress. I know realize that progress is in the form of getting in, getting the workouts done, sticking with it. THIS is the progress and getting in better shape is a direct result of my progress. All good things take time.
This year I am not going to try every fitness fad and class that comes along, yet stick with none. I am going to research what works and what does not and train in the best way to get the results I want.
This year I will not “train in vain” because my terrible choices in nutrition practically nullify any progress I made with my training.
This year I am going to give it 110 per cent. I am going to train hard, train smart and use my gym training time wisely and efficiently. I will learn the difference between going through the motions or reaping the rewards.
This year I have a NEVER QUIT attitude. I realize there will be days I cannot train for family, work, sickness reasons but I will not quit. I am a beginner and it is too easy to quit. To not go. This year I will get to that point in my mind and lifestyle where it is harder to miss a workout that not to. They I have arrived.
This year I will give back. When I feel I have learned and progressed enough to be a mentor to someone I will become one. I will encourage and support someone who was where I was with my fitness.
This year I will taker a different approach and look at training different. It is not a chore, a job, a necessary evil. It is a personal challenge and a privilege. It will be part of my self improvement and social time. I will get to spend time with like minded individuals with a common goal of being there best.
This year I want it, I want it bad. I want better health, more energy, more strength, more stamina, my ideal weight, and all that comes with training. I want it bad enough that I will make it happen and next year I will not be starting all over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.