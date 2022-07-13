As a retired nurse, St Felix resident Leah Kinch did her best to encourage others in her community to follow public health measures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I continued to tell people we have to be advocates for ourselves, to wear our masks and be ready to help out others,” she said.
As a result, Ms Kinch was one of five people from the Tignish area presented with a COVID Warrior Coin from Lieutenant Governor of PEI Antoinette Perry during a ceremony at Bicentennial Park on July 3.
“I’m a great champion of volunteers and I find when you volunteer, it’s almost like your choosing every day what kind of community you want to live in,” said Ms Perry. “You want to give that extra of yourself to make things better for your community.”
The COVID Warrior Award program, launched back in June 2021 by the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island, is about recognizing Islanders or Island organizations who made significant contributions in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by awarding them with a specially made COVID Warrior Coin.
The coins were commissioned by Dr Trevor Jain, an emergency doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
“He noticed a lot of people were being thanked for going the extra mile to help us in our response to COVID-19 pandemic, he also noticed people were nervous about going to work, they were stressed out, but they were working extra shifts, they were going really above and beyond and they weren’t being thanked and so he thought he would take that negative turn into a positive,” she said.
Letters were sent out to all 59 municipalities seeking nominations for the coin and then afterwards opened to the general public.
From Tignish, Wendy Arsenault, manager of the Tignish Health Centre, Lori Anne Keough, manager of Tignish Seniors Home and Judy Morrissey Richard, town councillor, were all presented a coin. Fellow St Felix resident Vance Keough also received a coin.
Ms Perry said these individuals went above and beyond for their community during pandemic.
“I want them to know that your efforts didn’t go unnoticed,” she said. “People noticed you were doing all this extra and this is really a way to thank you.”
Mayor Allan McInnis said he nominated the three from the Tignish because of their willingness go above and beyond over the course of the pandemic.
“They all did a fantastic job,” he said. “Judy worked extra hours as councillor, Lori Anne worked extra hours at the seniors home and Wendy did a fantastic job at the health centre.”
Mr McInnis said the three recipients were three most important people involved with the pandemic in Tignish.
“They took the reins and they did exactly what they had to do to make it easier for the people in Tignish and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Although surprised by the nomination, Ms Kinch said she was honoured to receive her coin.
