Phyllis Porter has been involved with the Western Hospital in some way for years, first as a nurse, now as a volunteer with the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary. The auxiliary helps to fundraise for medical equipment at the hospital. The group operates the Bargain Nook on Main Street Alberton as a way to raise fund for the auxiliary. For Ms Porter, volunteering is good for the soul, and good for everybody. Ms Porter said the auxiliary has an excellent executive, who work diligently on behalf the volunteers. The auxiliary’s two major fundraisers for the hospital are the Bargain Nook and its mailout in the spring.
How long have you been a member of the Healthcare Auxiliary?
Twenty-two years.
What got you involved?
I worked at the (Western) hospital 27 years, and it’s very dear to my heart. Living in the area, I enjoyed volunteering, and in the auxiliary, and I’m very, very much for our hospital, and our support.
What do you do as a volunteer with the auxiliary?
A lot of us would take a position. I was president for three years, stepped down from that, and just helped out. I used to volunteer a lot at the (Bargain) Nook, and our gift shop. Now it’s different, we’re fortunate to get workers at the Nook, and we don’t have our gift shop. I hope we will get that back eventually.
Are you a member of any other volunteer groups?
I’m with the (Hope Centre) Clubhouse, and I volunteer for Hospice as well. I used to do a lot more, but I’ve had to step back, I have arthritis. Even when the kids were young. We lived in Kildare Capes, and we lived in St Peter-St Paul, then we bought an old house in Tignish that we renovated. I was on the council in Tignish. I had been on the council in Northport when we lived there.
It sounds like you’re very involved in your community, wherever that community seems to be.
I’m just happy to help out wherever I can. I don’t know how I did what I did when the kids were young, because I still quite involved, I was working full time. But, when you’re younger, it just doesn’t seen to be a problem.
What do you enjoy about volunteering?
I just think it’s good to give back to your community. You know this thing about spreading a little kindness, and just doing a little for your neighbours.
Are there any challenges when it comes to being a volunteer?
Not really. With the auxiliary, you’re raising money for equipment, which we very much need. We’re an acute care hospital, and we’re very lucky to have what we have. I’ve travelled many times supporting our hospital for different issues.
Is it hard finding volunteers for groups like the auxiliary?
That is a little bit of a problem. We need some younger members, we do have a couple this year come on board, because I would say about 70 per cent of our members are getting up there. If your heart is really in your community, and your hospital, of course you want to help. Young people, I can understand, I really couldn’t get involved until I retired, between being a mom, and working full time, and my husband wasn’t well.
What do you think can be done to help bring in more volunteers?
I think it’s just making them more aware. Some people don’t realize just what the auxiliary does and how important it is (the Bargain Nook is the biggest fundraiser for the auxiliary). The government does not provide for equipment. The new X-ray machine, they helped out with that. Right now, we want to replace the monitor system, and that’s quite expensive. Over the years we’ve replaced beds, and get things for the lab. We get a note from the administrator on what the needs are, and between the foundation and the auxiliary, we work.
