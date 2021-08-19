Ever wonder where the creative decorations at the Alberton Town Office come from? Many of them come from the minds of receptionist Diane Broderick and Donnie Bernard, Alberton’s maintenance man. Their decorating efforts have been making building look nicer and brighter.
How long have you guys been doing this?
Diane: I think it started last spring, when COVID was a big thing. Donna (Thomson - town CAO) wanted a way to brighten up the town hall and make it look more appealing and cheer people up. That was when we started with the daffodils, the big ones that were on the posts. That was the first thing, and that was pretty well received, so we went to the next season, into spring, and we went with butterflies, and from there, we’ve been seasonally changing things out.
How long does everything take to set up?
Donnie: Diane puts it in progress, and I do the cutting out, and she does all the detailing. My job is easy compared to hers. Once the detailing is done, and Diane says it’s time to go out, we put it out. We work well together, because that’s what makes a team.
So, it doesn’t take very long at all, then?
Donnie: No, not long at all. Diane will give anywhere from two or three weeks to set something up, so it gives you lots of time. Whatever is going up, she’s always a step ahead.
What else has been done? At Easter, there was the bunny….
Diane: The bunny was actually Donna’s idea. Donna has some of these ideas too, so she’ll send off a Facebook post to say ‘What do you guys think of this?’ and we’ll say ‘Okay,’ and we’ll all get together and come up with that. She had the idea for Buster Bunny, the hay bale.
Donnie: It’s basically who comes up with a good idea, everybody talks about it, and we go for it. There’s nobody against it, that’s the big thing.
Diane: The Christmas trees, the big wooden trees, that was Donnie’s idea. Everybody was on board for that, it was great. We needed something bright and show stopping at the town hall, and that was it.
Where do you get the ideas?
Donnie: Off the top of our head. We talk about something, and if we say ‘Sure, let’s go for it’ and we do it. If we disagree with it, we won’t go ahead with it.
Diane: With these watering cans out here, Donna wanted those last year, but we got them up this year. She had the idea, we got the watering cans, and I had beads, and put the beads in there, and away we went.
Has there been any reaction from residents?
Diane: Everybody seems really positive about it. They love the way the town hall is looking, it’s really appealing, and inviting, and good feelings all around.
What do you enjoy about doing this?
Diane: I just love to paint. Give me a bottle of paint and a brush, and I’m happy as a clam. It doesn’t matter what it is, I just love creating things, and anything that makes the town hall look good, and the town look good, then that makes me happy, and that’s what it’s all about.
Donnie: People can see it also at night. It brings out all that Diane had made, details and everything, the lights bring it out. Anybody going by at night, with the light on, it looks like the butterflies are sparkling. And it brings out the true colour of what it is. And, I just like doing it.
