Cascumpec resident Alma MacLennan has been a long time reader of the West Prince Graphic. There’s a good chance she was the first person to subscribe to the paper when it was subscription based.
You have the very first subscription to the West Prince Graphic, did you know you were the first person to subscribe?
I didn’t know it at the time. We used to have a good farm women’s group, and we put on workshops and information things for the farm women. We called it Women in Support of Agriculture, later Women in Agriculture. We had this workshop at the Rodd, now Mill River, and we invited Jim MacNeill to be the speaker. He had the Eastern Graphic, and he told us he was doing the West Prince Graphic. I read all the news and listen to news, so I took out a subscription that very night, and it just happened to be the first one.
When was this?
That would have been 1982, probably. Early 80s, for sure.
How long was the subscription?
It was likely a yearly subscription.
What do you enjoy about the West Prince Graphic?
I enjoy the news stories that are in it, especially hearing from West Prince and hearing what goes on up here. Paul, I enjoy his piece, and Allan MacRae’s, I really enjoy that, and My Two Cents. I’ll read anything. From the time I was very young, I read all the newspapers.
How has the paper changed over the years?
I don’t know if it’s changed a whole lot. They always do A Day in the Life of West Prince, and I always enjoy that. I don’t see that it’s changed a tremendous amount.
Have you noticed any differences in it from when it first came out to now?
No, not really. They do really interesting stories on the fishery, and Setting Day, and in agriculture too. The more stories about that, the better. I find what I like about the Graphic, it’s great if we want to promote something up west, you people are always very willing to come and take pictures, or whatever, like if we want to promote something at the Potato Museum, and what we’re doing there, and so on.
Do you think papers like the West Prince Graphic are important?
Oh, absolutely. I would really miss the Graphic if we didn’t have it, and I know a lot of people would.
Why is it important?
Just to cover the community of West Prince, and what goes on here, and the lives of people. It’s very important.
