Selena Gaudette of Tignish recently won third place in the 2022 Youth Talent Competition Provincial Finals. Ms Gaudette has been playing piano since she was seven years old. Now 16, she also plays flute, piccolo, ukulele, and a little bit of guitar.
What got you started?
My sister was really my big inspiration. She was playing and I was always going to her lessons like since I was a baby.
What do you enjoy about playing piano?
I enjoy how it makes me express myself in my own way, and how you can really feel the music. It tells like the story even though it has no words, so it kind of tells your own story.
How did you take part in the youth talent provincial finals?
I entered the Wellington Acadian Festival. I played Sonata in C Major then transition to another piece called Solfeggio in C Minor, and that got me into the finals.
How do you choose what you’re going to play for an event like that?
I’ve been practicing the Sonata in C Major by Mozart since last year, I did it for my grade eight or RCM (Royal Conservatory of Music) music exam for Mount Allison, so I choose that one, and same with Solfeggio by CPE (Carl Phillip Emanuel) Bach because they’re both prepared from my graded exam.
What was it like taking part?
Oh, it was awesome. It was great experience, there was a lot of talent. It was incredible, because everybody got first in (their competitions), so it was really just an honour to get placed through.
How many performers were there?
I think there was eight.
Were you nervous?
No, I don’t usually get nervous, because I do this a lot like a lot of playing in front of other people.
Are there any challenges?
Not overly, I’ve been doing this for a little while.
How did it feel when your name was announced as the third place winner?
Oh, great. It was such an honour. I didn’t really expect it to happen.
What has being a part of this meant for you?
It was really just the honour because everybody was so amazing.
Are you able to take part again? Is there an age limit?
I think it’s the age limit is 21, so I should be good for another couple years.
What are your future plans? Do you plan on playing piano professionally, or is there something else you’d like to do?
I’m not quite sure about that yet. I’m taking my grade nine. Right now. I’m practicing with Don Fraser up in Stratford. I’ve been practicing with him for a year now, I think and pushing for my grade nine exam in RCM music, but I’m not sure if I’m gonna complete that exam yet or not.
