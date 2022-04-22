Five Minute Interview

Harvey Stewart has been part of the West Point Fire Department since 1979 because the department was in need of volunteers. Mr Stewart has since become the fire department’s chief.
What made you decide that you wanted to be a volunteer firefighter?
Just to help out our community.
What do you do when you’re not at the fire department?
I build highway trailers, working farm equipment at H.F. Stewart and Trout River. I started H.F. (Stewart) and then I started Trout River after the fact. My two sons Run H.F. now and I run Trout River.
What are some of the challenges when it comes to being a firefighter?
Training is a big one, finding the time to train.
What kind of training goes into being a firefighter?
Well, first you’ll get your level one (certification), and then you get your medical first responders. You’ll take some pump courses at the Fire School in Charlottetown, most of that is done through the Fire School. People have to take weekends and go to Charlottetown and take the training. Medical first responder (certifications) are usually done in Prince County. That used to be three weekends, but now it’s two, and they’ve got to get re-certified in that. We don’t do as many fires as we used to, when I first joined. It’s more a lot of medical stuff and things like that.
Are any challenges exacerbated by the fact that West Point is a rural fire department?
You’re taking weekends off and your families and things like that. That’s the challenging part now, because everybody’s so busy, is to get a weekend to go and do training. Or we’ll do in-house training. We’ll do pump training and things like that, or our searches and stuff in house. But some of the other certifications, we get it done in Charlottetown.
Is it disappointing when you have to miss evenings or weekends with the family because of training you’re expecting?
Sometimes, yeah. But sometimes you have to make that choice.
What do you enjoy about being a firefighter?
Just the thought that you’re helping the community. You can go anywhere in the world and you’ll find the fire department, and you get as much respect there as you do whether you’re in West Point or in Europe. You’ll always find the fire hall and you’ll always find it’s probably one of the biggest fraternity, whether you’re young or old, it doesn’t matter. I’ve been to fire halls in New York, I’ve been to fire halls in England, South America and you’re always treated great.
What’s something people would be surprised to know about being a firefighter?
How close knit everybody is. You will do anything for the person who’s with you and the person who was with you will probably do anything for you.
That’s all I’ve got for questions, Is there anything I haven’t touched on you’d like to add?
Getting the volunteers now it’s quite a task because everybody has been commitments now, and it’s just that makes it tough. It’s the same thing whether it’s Legions, Lions Clubs, or churches, it’s hard to find volunteers because everybody has a very busy life now.
