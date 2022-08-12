Parade float

Cousins Raelene MacLean (23), Samantha Noye (27) and Katherine Callaghan have been participating in the Hardy family float during the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival parade since they were young. The theme for this year’s float was How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Melissa Heald photo

The members of the Hardy family of East Bideford didn’t disappoint with their How The Grinch Stole Christmas inspired entry in this year’s Tyne Valley Oyster Festival parade on Aug. 6. Their float is always a highlight and incorporates many members of the extended Hardy family. Cousins Raelene MacLean (23), Samantha Noye (27) and Katherine Callaghan (23) have been participating in the floats since they were very young. The three young women credited their aunts, the four daughters of Leslie and Shirley Hardy, for being the creative force behind the floats every year.

How does it feel to be part of this tradition every year?

