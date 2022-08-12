Cousins Raelene MacLean (23), Samantha Noye (27) and Katherine Callaghan have been participating in the Hardy family float during the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival parade since they were young. The theme for this year’s float was How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Melissa Heald photo
The members of the Hardy family of East Bideford didn’t disappoint with their How The Grinch Stole Christmas inspired entry in this year’s Tyne Valley Oyster Festival parade on Aug. 6. Their float is always a highlight and incorporates many members of the extended Hardy family. Cousins Raelene MacLean (23), Samantha Noye (27) and Katherine Callaghan (23) have been participating in the floats since they were very young. The three young women credited their aunts, the four daughters of Leslie and Shirley Hardy, for being the creative force behind the floats every year.
How does it feel to be part of this tradition every year?
Raelene: It’s something to look forward to every year during the summer. It’s pretty special.
What is your earliest memories of being part of the parade?
Samantha: I think it started back in 2006 or something. I remember the first one, compared to this one, I was just in a gray bag. It started off small and simple and every year it gets bigger. We always try to out do ourselves.
Do you remember how old you were when you first started?
Katherine: I was six. I don’t remember the first ones.
Do you help with the ideas every year?
Katherine: We all brainstorm, but I’ll give a lot of credit to our aunts, they are the driving force for sure.
How has it felt not being able to take part in the parade the last two years because of COVID?
Raelene: I really missed it.
Katherine: You kind of forget how fun it is until it happens again and you’re like, holy smokes, this is like my favourite weekend of the year.
So it must have been exciting to plan this year’s float?
Katherine: You should have seen my mom’s closet at home, it was busting out the door. You had to put your hip to the door to get it closed because there was so much costumes she was gathering up.
Raelene: Every day she would come home with something new and I would try it on and model it for her. We would say yes or no. We had a lot of time to work on the costumes. We’ve been working on this for the last two years.
Was this the original idea two year’s ago?
Raelene: Yes.
Katherine: This year the costumes were so thought out, very detailed, and even for us, to see it come together, it’s so entertaining.
Samantha: When everyone starts to get dressed and you are looking around, you’re like, gosh it’s coming together really well.
Raelene: Then you turn on the music, you just feel it and you get really excited.
Is it really hectic in the morning the day of the parade?
Samantha: Yes. Somebody’s on hair, somebody’s on make-up, somebody’s painting, somebody’s doing lashes, like everyone is at a station.
Raelene: I’ve always enjoyed the parade. A lot of people thank the aunts for making us do this because they are really good memories. At the time, when you’re a kid, you want to watch the parade, get the candy, but looking back, I’m really glad that I did it.
What it’s like to do this with your family?
Samantha: It’s fun. We are a close family.
Katherine: It’s not hard to get everyone together to plan and organize because we are pretty much neighbours.
Raelene: When you’re cousins are your best friends, it’s pretty easy to get everyone together.
Was it nice to be back?
Katherine: It’s really rewarding to hear the reaction from the crowd. Hear people laugh. It’s very fun to watch people enjoy themselves and you be the reason that they are having so much fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.