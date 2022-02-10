Five Minute Interview

Krystle Gillis-Bulger loves animals, like Zeppelin, pictured here. One thing she enjoys about her job is the interactions she has with patients and clients, and making sure they have a good experience while at the clinic. Jillian Trainor photo
Krystle Gillis-Bulger has been a receptionist at the West Prince Veterinary Hospital for just over a year, and loves her work at the hospital.
What’s a typical day for you?
Answering phones, booking appointments, checking in our patients, refilling prescriptions, making sure the medical files and records get attached, and that the doctors get notified of them. Overseeing the front and making sure that things are presentable.
Sounds like you’re very busy.
We are.
What do you enjoy about your job?
Everything. I enjoy seeing the people, the patients and the clients coming in, and the interactions you get to have with them. Welcoming them, and making sure they have a good experience while they’re here, and getting to see the puppies and the kittens coming in, and seeing them grow as they come to each appointment.
Are there any challenges?
When the patients don’t always get good news, that would be the challenging part. Having to see the owner struggle with trying to make the best decision for their animal.
Do you have any animals yourself?
I do, I have two cats.
What are their names?
Minnie and Cheddar.
What do they look like?
Minnie would be your typical black shorthair, and Cheddar is an orange tabby. Cheddar, I adopted him through the clinic, actually. He was surrendered not long ago and I was able to take him home. I wasn’t expecting to gain another pet, but he needed a good spot. I wasn’t sure how my other girl at home would take to him because she has her own personality, but it’s going along well.
What is the weirdest/most unique/the oddest animal you’ve come across as a receptionist at the hospital?
There’s been a bearded dragon that was in, we’ve had people come in with chickens that they have as pets. Those would be the two that would stand out from your everyday puppy or kitten. And we’ve had a few potbelly pigs.
What is something you would like the public to know about your job?
It’s not always sunshine and rainbows, and getting to see puppies and kittens. There are bad days that come with it, whenever you see somebody getting bad news, or something that wasn’t expected.
