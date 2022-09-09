This is the second summer Mariah Murphy has been working for the Roseville/Miminegash Watersheds Inc. as their summer student. Ms Murphy is a student at UPEI, studying for her Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology. One thing she’s enjoyed about working with the watershed group is the chance to see the beauty of nature, especially in areas of the region she might not have gone to on her own. Jillian Trainor photo
Mariah Murphy is a summer student with the Roseville/Miminegash Watersheds Inc. Ms Murphy, daughter of the group’s coordinator Danny Murphy, is a student at the University of Prince Edward Island, doing her Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology. She uses her background in science while working with the watersheds, and her father has noted until she started working with them, the group has never had such an organized water quality data system.
How long have you been working with watershed?
This is my second summer now.
How did you get involved with it?
My dad has been the coordinator for about 15 years. And just from being around that and growing up with it, I’ve always had an interest in the environment and learning more about it. When there was a summer student position open for university students last year, I decided to take it and I really enjoyed the job. So I’m here again this year.
What do you do with watershed as a summer student?
I’m a media and communications representative. I do a variety of tasks such as office work, I do the weekly Facebook posts on our watershed page, informational posts for the public to read and to let the public know what we’re doing as a watershed, I conduct YSI testing, which is water quality testing. We go to six different sites in the watershed and test the water quality with a probe. It’s a neat little machine. And I then take that data and upload it to a public database for anyone who was interested in looking at it called Atlantic Datastream.
What is the role of the watershed itself?
It’s really for stream enhancement and for conservation, to keep our streams at a healthy level to allow all of the organisms that use the watersheds that live in it to be able to thrive, because, you know, we want to maintain what we have.
Are there any projects or accomplishments of watershed that you’re particularly proud of?
I’m particularly proud of the beach cleanups we do. We did a very big group beach cleanup Thursday, the 25th. We did all the beaches located in our watersheds, with the help of the Tignish Watershed Management Group. We went from Waterford to Burton, all that beach area, and we cleaned all the beaches. So that’s something I’m especially proud of, because now we have nice clean beaches.
Are there any challenges to being part of the watershed?
I’m definitely learning a lot, because what I’m taking in school isn’t primarily focused on the environment, but I’ve always had an interest in it. And since I’m doing a Bachelor of Science, I’ve done science courses, so I use the background that I have to incorporate it into this job. When it came to uploading our data to the public database, Atlanta data streams, it took a lot of trial and error because I had never done something like that before. I had to work with an Excel spreadsheet with a lot of formatting and with, talking to a representative there through email back and forth, and a couple of Zoom meetings, I was able to figure it out. I feel pretty accomplished I was able to figure that stuff out to be able to do that.
What do you enjoy about being part of the watershed?
I enjoy being able to appreciate the nature that we have, like areas I wouldn’t have gone to before, just on my own. We have beautiful nature here and in Roseville-Miminegash and all over West Prince. Just being able to see all of the nature and knowing that we’re making a difference is really nice.
Why are watershed groups important?
To maintain the environment and to make sure that the wildlife that lives in our watersheds are healthy and that they can thrive. It’s kind of like a snowball effect. If you help one thing, it’s going to help another thing and it’s going to keep growing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.