Mariah Murphy

This is the second summer Mariah Murphy has been working for the Roseville/Miminegash Watersheds Inc. as their summer student. Ms Murphy is a student at UPEI, studying for her Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology. One thing she’s enjoyed about working with the watershed group is the chance to see the beauty of nature, especially in areas of the region she might not have gone to on her own. Jillian Trainor photo

Mariah Murphy is a summer student with the Roseville/Miminegash Watersheds Inc. Ms Murphy, daughter of the group’s coordinator Danny Murphy, is a student at the University of Prince Edward Island, doing her Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology. She uses her background in science while working with the watersheds, and her father has noted until she started working with them, the group has never had such an organized water quality data system.

How long have you been working with watershed?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.