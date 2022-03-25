Emanuel Bernard has been the volunteer coordinator at the Bargain Nook for three years. Known colloquially as The Nook, the not-for-profit is run by the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary.
How did you get involved?
I worked at the hospital for 38 years, and when I retired, they asked if I would take on the role of volunteer coordinator. I said sure, so I came in, and this is what I’m doing.
What did you do at the hospital?
I was an orderly for 13 years, and a cook for however many other years adds up to 38.
What is specifically the Bargain Nook?
Everything is donated, all funds generated from the Bargain Nook goes toward purchasing equipment and stuff that is needed for the hospital.
What’s a typical day here?
Usually we have bags that are dropped off, and we’ll go through sorting of the bags, and putting stuff out, and keeping the place looking neat, and selling the product.
How does the donation system work? Do people just drop things off and you pick it up when you open?
A number of us have keys for the Nook. If one of us is driving by and we see stuff out, we’ll set it inside the doors. Most people drop stuff off during operational hours, and we’ll go through it the next day.
Has the pandemic had any impact on the Nook?
It has some, with the amount of numbers we’re allowed to have in at any time. Before, we used to have an unlimited amount of numbers, and now we’re down to 10 shoppers in at a time. It’s cold weather, and you don’t like people standing outside, but we have to go by the rules.
What have been some of the more unique donations made over the years?
I really don’t know if there’s been anything unique. We do get a lot of books, and records, and some of them are historical. We don’t accept big items, because we don’t have the room to display big items. Anything that’s coming in is anything that can fit on a shelf, or hang on a hanger, and stuff like that. People have approached us wanting to donate dressers and stuff, but we really don’t have the room, so we can’t accept stuff like that.
Aside from the bigger items, is there anything the Nook won’t accept in terms of donations?
I don’t think so. I think we’re pretty good to accept everything. There are things we don’t put out. We try to make sure the stuff coming in is clean, and it’s not torn, or anything like that. Anything that comes in that’s torn, or is unclean, we put into the garbage.
What do you enjoy about working here?
I enjoy meeting people, and there’s always new faces coming through. I retired early, I need something to do, I enjoy meeting people, I like it.
