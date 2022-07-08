Riley Bernard, a member of the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors, started drumming this year. He began learning about drumming while attending John J. Sark Memorial School in Lennox Island. He feels more people should get involved with drumming. Jillian Trainor photo
How did you first get involved with drumming?
Well, we started doing Mi’kmaq in our school, so we got a big drum, and started drumming with that. And I started getting into that a lot more.
What are some of the things that you first learned as a drummer?
There are some rules into drumming, like, there’s some things you can’t do with the drum and there’s some other things you can do with the drum.
What are some things you can’t do? What are some of the things that you can do?
You can’t leave the drum uncovered. If there’s nobody around the drum, you have to cover it. When you have the drumstick, the part that you’re drumming with, you can’t like sit it up on the drum part. The spirit of the drum will feel threatened and the drum will break.
Have there been any challenges when it comes to learning drum?
Well, besides the songs, not really.
What’s been challenging about learning songs?
Because they’re a different language and I’m not like 100 per cent sure how to like sing them and stuff, so it’s kind of difficult.
Your teachers helped you when you when you have some struggles?
Yeah.
What do you enjoy about drumming?
A lot of things. I like the singing, and it’s just really nice to drum.
How important is drumming for both Mi’kmaq and Indigenous culture in general?
Well, it’s been part of our culture for a while, but like back then we couldn’t really do it. It’s really important to me right now.
You’re learning something that people tried to try to erase.
I don’t know why but I just know a lot of people didn’t want us to start drumming and stuff back then. It was illegal.
What’s something you feel people should know about drumming?
That you should do it, and have positive attitude while drumming.
