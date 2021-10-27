Dianne Weir is a Girl Guide Leader for the 1st Tignish Guiding Unit. The unit is made up of Sparks, Brownies and Guides.
What is Girl Guides?
Girl Guides of Canada is a program where girls come together to challenge themselves, make friends and make a difference in our communities and the world while doing it in a safe environment.
How did you get involved?
I had seen an ad looking for Guides in West Prince. I registered as a guider and started a unit in Tignish. We are the only unit from Summerside to Tignish.
Why did you want to get involved?
After we lost our house to a fire in 2018, I wanted to give back to the community for the amazing support we received after the fire.
What is your role with the organization?
I am contact guider for our unit, area commissioner for all units in PEI and also provincial cookie advisor, ordering cookies for New Brunswick and PEI.
What is the name of your unit?
Our unit name is 1st Tignish Sparks, Brownies and Guides.
How big is the unit?
We have 17 girls, ages ranging from 5-12.
What sort of things does the unit do during their meetings?
There are many badges the girls can earn during the program. We do crafts, play games, outdoor activities, have special guests come to the meetings, and have fun.
What are some challenges?
Not being able to go camping due to COVID, trying to keep the girls six feet apart and leaving their masks on during our indoor meetings. Finding leaders is another challenge. We currently need two more.
What do you enjoy the most?
Being able to do outdoor activities, which could be visiting places, hikes, games and even tubing in the winter.
What has it been like being a leader?
It has been great watching the girls become more confident, independent and see their progress from one year to the next.
