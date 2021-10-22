At 95 years old, James Burleigh is one of the few remaining veterans of the Second World War. The Ellerslie native served in the Navy from 1944 to 1945, and is still very active at the Ellerslie Legion, Branch #22.
When did you join the Legion?
I think in 1947.
How did you get involved?
I was in the Navy, and there was a Mr Phillipson who came up from Charlottetown to the Orange Hall in Ellerslie back in 1946. The Ellerslie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion formed that evening.
Has the Legion changed much since you first joined?
My goodness, yes. There were well over 100 members at first, and now I think there’s only three of us from the Second World War living at the Ellerslie branch.
What are some of the challenges the Legion has faced over the years?
Providing service to the servicemen who came back from the war, providing a home for them to attend and meet with other veterans and talk about old times. They were used to serving together when they were in the Army, or the Navy, or the Air Force. When they were discharged back to their homes, and the Legion branches performed that duty of being a place where members could go to socialize, and that was very, very necessary for them.
They could talk about their experiences with people who had gone through similar experiences.
That’s correct, yes. They couldn’t speak with anyone that hadn’t gone through it. They needed someone to share their thoughts with.
What do you enjoy about being part of the Legion?
I enjoy the camaraderie, and the celebrations of Remembrance Day, and helping out in the community endeavours. There’s always something to do, establishing a ball field, erecting a cenotaph to remember the members of the Legion. At the beginning we needed to find a hall for the Legion, so we hauled a building from the old Mount Pleasant Airport to Ellerslie, and that was our first Legion building. The building also served as a school for pupils from the surrounding area for a few years, grades nine and 10.
Do you think Legions are important?
They are important. Their focus has changed from back in 1946, because then we served the Legion members, their wives, and their families. Now we’re down to the great-grandchildren, they serve the communities as a meeting place.
Is there anything I haven’t touched on you would like to add?
The great role that the sons and daughters, and grandsons and granddaughters, and other interested members of the community people who join the Legion, the good word they’re doing. Without them, the local Legions wouldn’t survive. Our Legion in Ellerslie, they’re all interested community members, or daughters or sons who keep the Legion operating and provide leadership. The other thing is our services we have at the Legion hall, or in churches. We have around 400 attend every year.
