Bill and Pat Bray have owned and operated Your Independent Grocer in Alberton for about a decade. The couple have said they’re going to miss seeing their customers and staff every day. Jillian Trainor photo
Bill and Pat Bray have been operating Your Independent Grocer in Alberton for the past decade. Recently, the couple decided it was time to retire. On Oct. 14, they invited their valued staff and customers to the store for cake, coffee, and conversation to help celebrate their milestone.
How long have you been operating the Independent?
Bill: We’ve owned it since February 2012. I ran it corporately on June 2012 to February 2013, I think, and we’ve been running it since Feb. 2013.
What did you do beforehand?
Pat: I’m a retired nurse of 31 years.
Bill: I worked 15 years at the Summerside Superstore. It kind of gave me some background for this.
How did you become involved with running and operating the Independent?
Bill: It was brought to my attention by the district manager. He felt that I was a suitable candidate for the position. We came in, looked around and said ‘This is perfect. This is exactly what I want’.
What was it like when you when you first started here?
Pat: It was good, we enjoyed it.
Bill: Staff accepted myself the way I was, with customers, we were really well received.
Had you guys been to Alberton before?
Bill: We had been, but just a quick run through, like over to Saunders.
Was there any kind of learning curve for you guys when you started?
Bill: We had to learn who was capable of doing building schedules, getting used to the payroll system, and all the systems. After a little bit, we caught on, and we didn’t have any issues.
What have you enjoyed about running the Independent for last 10 years?
Pat: The community and making new friends, it’s been amazing.
Why retire?
Bill: It’s time. I’ve done 25 years in retail and 15 years in the food service before that. It’s time for a rest.
Pat: Our family is away so we’re going to be seeing some family, and we have a new grandson, so we’re excited.
What’s gonna happen to the independent have? Has a new franchisee been chosen?
Bill: Yes, his name is Maurice Leblanc. He’ll do very well.
What are you going to miss it out running be independent?
Pat: Seeing all the people every day.
Bill: Staff is pretty much part of our family because we spend more time with them than we do anybody else. That will be the biggest thing.
What are your plans for retirement?
Pat: See family and traveling some.
Bill: And just see where things leave. I can’t see us sitting around doing nothing. We’ll find something to do.
Is there anything I haven’t touched on you’d like to add?
Bill: We want to thank everybody here.
Pat: All the loyal customers and staff, it’s been a wonderful 10 years.
