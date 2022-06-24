Sarah Hagen will soon be returning to the beach for another season working as a PEI Provincial Park certified waterfront guard at both Cedar Dunes Provincial Park in West Point and Jacques Cartier Provincial Park just outside Alberton. The 21-year-old has been a lifeguard for about five years, but with Parks for about eight years, first starting off as an attendant at the former Mill River Fun Park.
What made you want to try being a lifeguard?
Originally it was from my older sister who was with Parks for many years. I actually started out at the (Mill River) fun park as a slide attendant when that was still in operation. I just stuck with it and eventually I became a lifeguard to a certified waterfront guard.
What is the difference?
It’s a different course. Lifeguarding is a pool course and the waterfront guard is where we take a weekend and we learn everything about the water, the rip tides, learn to use a board and rescues from deep water.
What is it like being a lifeguard?
It’s really fun. It’s actually probably the best summer student job you could get. Who wouldn’t want to spend a whole day out at the beach? It can be stressful at times, but we’re taught how to deal with situations. We are very well prepared for our job.
What is the role of a lifeguard?
Mostly our job is about water prevention. It’s such a key component of our job. At provincial parks we don’t allow inflatables in the water and that’s for a really good reason because it’s so easy to get taken out on an inflatable and it can make it harder for us to get to you in time. A big role of lifeguarding in general is prevention, but wherever we’re needed we are there. A lot of first aid situations when they happen. As well as talking to tourists who have questions - we answer them if we can. If the beach is busy, it’s a little different, but it is a very fun job.
What kind of training do you need to become a lifeguard?
To become a lifeguard, you need your swimming lessons up to Level 10. You need your bronze cross and your bronze medallion. You also need your pool lifeguard, but to work at the beach you do need the waterfront guard course.
Are there any skills you need before you become a lifeguard?
You need a little bit of confidence and be willing to talk to people and have a leadership role. You’re never alone. You’re always with somebody. You also need to be prepared for when a situation does happen and you could be by yourself. You have to be prepared for that, but again, we do get really prepared for that, but it’s a little different from the classroom verses actually at the beach.
How many days the week do you work and do you work all across the Island?
For me, and for the others who work up here, we work at Cedar Dunes and Jacques Cartier and those are the only beaches we staff. We work five days a week.
What is a typical day like for you?
We show up around 9:45, we do our log in and update our beach reports, which we update every single day and then we come down and set up the beach with all our equipment, like our rescue buoys and our rescue board. Make sure the beach is pretty clean, that’s another important role we have. After everything is set up, we sit in the chair and watch the water. We do a lot of prevention work, like warning about using inflatables, that we don’t allow in our supervised area. They are really not allowed at all. At the end of the day, we tear everything down and when we are done for the day we announce the water is now unsupervised and we go home.
What do you enjoy about being a lifeguard?
I enjoy working with the girls I’ve been working with for many years. We’ve been working together for a lot of years. We’ve become really close and we work really well as a team. I enjoy the environment, the flexibility of the hours. Honestly, everything is great about it and I really recommend it to anyone who is thinking about becoming a lifeguard. They should totally do it.
Anything else like to add?
If you’re new to a beach that is lifeguarded, read the signs that are posted. We update the surfs everyday and the signs tell you what is and what isn’t allowed on the beach. Don’t be afraid to ask the lifeguard a question if you are not sure about something. We do have to keep an eye out on the water and beach, but if it’s questions about inflatables, life jackets or anything like that, we can answer any of your questions.
