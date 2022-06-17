Twenty-three year old Jayden McInnis from Tignish loves to play video games. He’s been playing them since he was a young boy and can be found most days hanging out at Games West in Alberton.
I understand you are working here for the summer?
No, actually. Most people mistake that. I’m just here almost everyday.
What brings you to the store everyday?
I just like being here, honestly. It’s nice to have a place in West Prince you can go and just hang out and chill with friends.
How long have you been playing video games?
Most of my life. Probably 20 years at this point.
How did you start playing video games?
I honestly don’t remember.
What is your first sort of memory of playing video games then?
I got an Nintendo Game Cube for Christmas, I believe. I just remember playing a racing game called Mario Kart Double Dash and just remember playing with my parents a lot back then.
What was it about video games that appealed to you?
I think it was just, in a way, an escape from reality and, in another way, it was just a sort of entertainment I grew up with, like television.
How serious of a gamer are you?
Just causal. I just like to dabble.
Is there any type of game that you like to play?
No. Not really. I jump around from type to type.
Why are video games so much fun?
There’s a level of immersiveness to it and the amount of different genes and types of games. It honestly feels like it appeals to everyone. I’m sure you could find someone who says they have no interest in a video game and introduce them to something that they are relevantly interested in — there’s probably a video game for everyone.
Are video games more popular these days than when you started playing them?
I think they’ve gotten more mainstream, more accessible. It’s a culture at this point, I would say.
What do you enjoy about video games so much?
It’s a way to relieve stress and to escape reality. For a little bit any ways.
