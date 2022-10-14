Ron McConnell is the president of the Emergency Animal Response Team. The group provides rescue and emergency shelter to domestic animals during emergencies and disasters. Their main response vehicle is a former ambulance and is stocked with a variety of equipment the group could possibly need in an emergency situation involving animals. Melissa Heald photo
Ron McConnell is the president of the Emergency Animal Response Team (EART), which provides rescue and emergency shelter to domestic animals during emergencies and disasters. Mr McConnell and his wife Lynne Davis moved to PEI about six years ago. They were involved with a similar group in British Columbia and when they moved to the Ellerslie area in western PEI they realized the Island didn’t have a group like the one they were involved with out west. Four years ago, they established EART.
What is the Emergency Animal Response Team?
Our whole mission basically is to provide emergency and disaster services to pet and livestock owners. If there’s a need for them to evacuate and they don’t have the capability to either a) care for their animals where they are or b) move them out with them then that’s when we come in and we can either take care of them by sheltering in place or we can bring them out and take care of them whether it’s a small shelter for dogs and cats or at a fair grounds for domestic livestock.
Do you try to find places or people to care for them?
We have about 60 volunteers from tip to tip on the Island. A lot of those volunteers have said they can usually take, especially the smaller animals, the cats and dogs, they can take them for two or three days at their houses no problem. The bigger animals can be a bit of a challenge because you got to find stable or pen facilities. That’s where we would go to somewhere like a fair grounds because the infrastructure is already there.
Why did you create this group?
When we moved here we found out there was nothing similar to the group we worked with in BC and because of the fact there was so many rural properties and everybody on the Island has pets of some kind of variety, we thought maybe we should see if we could get something like that organized here. It’s really taken off. We are now part of the Emergency Measures PEI Non-Government Organization Alliance, which is an organized group of all the different groups that would respond in a disaster.
Have you been fielding a lot of calls due to Post Tropical Storm Fiona?
Not a lot. A few. Most of them are quite specific. People who are literary stuck in their houses with trees down in their driveway and they can’t get out. Later today I’m going down to Montague. There’s a lady there who fosters and cares for stray cats. She can’t get out to get cat food. I have a couple of bags of cat food, so I’m taking the cat food to her. We had a small shelter in Kinkora for a few days. A ‘just in case’ shelter, but we didn’t end up caring for anybody. But if we have to, we will go anywhere on the Island and because of the diversity of our members, we can pretty much take care of any animal that’s out there.
What are the typical calls the group does receive?
Some of it is animals that have taken off, that have been scared. But most of the time it is, for example, if someone had a house fire and they had to get out. Red Cross will put them in a hotel for a few days, but it’s not always a pet friendly hotel. That’s where we come in. We will go get their pets, take care of them until they can get their feet back under them.
What type of coordination goes into a response to a situation like Fiona? Were you getting ready before the storm?
Big time. With our involvement with the EMO, Thursday mid-morning, before the storm hit, EMO notified that we were on standby. By Friday morning, Red Cross phoned us, because my wife and I are also Red Cross volunteers as well. So, we notified all our members. Dozen of our members came back and said we are in such such location, my situation is secured, I’m ready to go if you need me. There was some far east as Montague and Georgetown and others up to Tignish. It was kind of nice to know we could depend on our volunteers to get out there and help.
How can be better prepared for situations like Fiona, especially when it comes to their animals?
The 72 hour rule, right, when EMO or Red Cross tells you to have a 72 hour kit, make sure you have a 72 hour kit for your critters as well. And make sure there is secured areas for them to be. If it’s horses or cattle, is it a fairly new barn that is good and stable, OK you should be all right. If it’s an older barn, we tell them, do you have pasture outside that is fenced properly, then put them outside. They’re probably safer outside than they are in a barn.
What do you enjoy the most about working with this group?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.