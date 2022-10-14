EART

Ron McConnell is the president of the Emergency Animal Response Team. The group provides rescue and emergency shelter to domestic animals during emergencies and disasters. Their main response vehicle is a former ambulance and is stocked with a variety of equipment the group could possibly need in an emergency situation involving animals. Melissa Heald photo

Ron McConnell is the president of the Emergency Animal Response Team (EART), which provides rescue and emergency shelter to domestic animals during emergencies and disasters. Mr McConnell and his wife Lynne Davis moved to PEI about six years ago. They were involved with a similar group in British Columbia and when they moved to the Ellerslie area in western PEI they realized the Island didn’t have a group like the one they were involved with out west. Four years ago, they established EART.

What is the Emergency Animal Response Team?

