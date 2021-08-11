Alice Christopher belongs to a quilting group and is also involved with the Tignish Branch of Victoria’s Quilts, which makes quilts for those living with cancer. She volunteers to make cloth bags that are used for the quilts.
How did you get involved with Victoria’s Quilts?
I’m not really on the committee. I work on the side like and make the cloth bags. A few of us started making the cloth bags then some of them wanted to work at the quilts and I just kept on going with the bags. I do some of the binding for the quilts on the back too.
What do you use to make the bags?
Whatever material they can’t use, they have to use all cotton, the scraps like. They give me the material and the webbing for the straps and I make the bags.
How long does it take you to make a bag?
About 30 to 40 minutes. I’ve made so many now, must have made close to a hundred, I guess.
Did you ever sew a bag before?
No. There was a lady that showed us how to make them.
Do you like making the bags?
Oh yeah. A great pastime to do in the winter at home. I don’t do too many in the summer. I’m in a quilting group, we’re 20 now, but most of them make their own quilts, do their own thing, but Victoria’s Quilts we help them on the side. When I go quilting I take my own quilt.
What do you like about quilting?
It’s just relaxing for me. I’ve always sewed. My mother sewed. She made some of our clothes. There was 10 of us. I just watched her.
What it’s like being involved with your quilting group?
Oh, it’s great. It’s relaxing and we have a lot of fun. We work together, joke and carry on.
Do you make quilts for your family?
I have nine grandkids and I made each of them a T-shirt quilt out of their old T-shirts. And I make other quilts. I retired about 20 years ago and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.
