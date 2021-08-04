Tignish Seniors Home operates as a non-profit organization, owned and operated by its members. Established in 2001, the facility is supported by many local organizations and individuals. Karen Doucette works at the home as a caregiver and has been with the Tignish Seniors Home for 19 years.
How did you start working here at the Tignish Seniors Home?
I just applied. I did work with a paraplegic individual two years before that. I think the reason why I started here was because my grandmother was put into a seniors home and I worked there just part-time and from there I pretty much came here. I’ve been here since the place opened.
What does it mean to be a caregiver working at a seniors home?
I do their medications, dressings, whatever needs to be done for the residents. I work with them all. There’s usually three staff on, sometimes four and between all of us, we look after them. But there’s usually one that does the medication pre-day. We take turns on who does the medication. One will give the medication and the rest does their care. Like their showers, baths, laundry, stuff like that.
What made you want to work here at the home?
I think it’s just in me to kind of just take care of people, to take care of seniors.
Do you enjoy it?
Oh yes. I enjoy making them laugh, making them smile and if I can make them smile, that’s means a lot to me. For instance, when the residents look up at you and tell you you’re an angel, that melts your heart. It makes you feel really good and you’re doing something right.
What is a typical day look like for you here at the home?
It’s usually pretty busy in the daytime. I do nights also, but the nights are more quiet after they’re all gone to bed. But in the daytime, it’s pretty busy. Do we have 50 residents and there’s pretty much always something to do. There’s usually someone wanting something. They need help getting dressed or they want water or take them down to their meals.
What is your favourite thing about working here at the home?
My favourite part about working here is having fun with the residents. Making them laugh, smiling, playing cards. Taking care of them and having them in a safe place.
Has the last two years been difficult with COVID?
Yes, it was. It was hard on them when they couldn’t get out, but now, they finally can get out. It was pretty sad for them when every thing was on lockdown.
What’s it like to work with seniors?
It’s a challenge, but they appreciate a lot of what you do for them and it makes you feel good that you’re doing something good. I do enjoy my job and we have great staff.
