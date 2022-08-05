Five Minute Interview

Maggie Hierlihy with her husband Jamie and their daughters Anna, Beth and Grace on their horses Boone, Brass, Hiccup and Woodrow. The family is from Hebron and they were competing at the horse competitions at Prince County Exhibition on July 29. The categories they were competing in were showmanship and western pleasure as well as some speed events. Melissa Heald photo
Maggie Hierlihy and her family were at the Prince County Exhibition to take part in the horse shows at the Prince County Exhibition on July 29. The family lives in Hebron and operates Misty Marsh Cattle Company. They brought their horses Boone, Brass, Woodrow and Hiccup to compete.
What are you doing here today?
We are just going to be participating in different classes from leading them, where they are judging us on our ability to show our horses and the horses obedience and their ability to listen to us. We are also going to be riding them under saddle and the same thing again where they are judging us on our ability to control the horse and the horse’s ability to obey commands. And we are doing some of the speed events too.
What are the speed events?
The speeds events today I think is barrel racing, down and back, and then we have the slowest horse race. The last to the finish wins. The horses want to go, so it’s tough for them.
How long have you been involved with horses?
My whole life. My family had horses, so I grew up with horses and I just carried on with my girls.
What sort of things go into preparing for events like this?
Lots of socialization. We do general training at home as well. We kind of just do this for fun, so it’s more the icing on the cake that goes along with our day to day work.
What kind of riding is it?
It’s western style.
The Prince County Exhibition hasn’t been able to be held in the last two years because of COVID, so how does it feel to be back?
It’s great. We are super excited. We were kind of scared whenever it was raining so much, but we think it’s going to be a good day.
What’s it like owning horses?
A lot of work. It’s expensive. It’s a lifestyle. It’s not something you can get on one day and then threw them into the pasture for a few months and climb back on them. They need consistency all the time. Now I say all that, but obviously there’s something very rewarding or we wouldn’t be in it.
What do you enjoy about being around horses and competing in these type of competitions?
It’s just a little friendly competition. We always look at personal best. We are not really competing with anybody else out there. We just like to be better at this show than we were at the last show. He’s just three year old (Boone) so we are just getting some socialization on him. These two are old hats (Woodrow and Hiccup). They are here to do what they know how to do.
What do you enjoy the most about having these horses in your life?
Just the enrichment they bring us. Both mentally and physically. They just bring us a lot joy and general comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.