Five Minute Interview

Maggie Hierlihy with her husband Jamie and their daughters Anna, Beth and Grace on their horses Boone, Brass, Hiccup and Woodrow. The family is from Hebron and they were competing at the horse competitions at Prince County Exhibition on July 29. The categories they were competing in were showmanship and western pleasure as well as some speed events. Melissa Heald photo

Maggie Hierlihy and her family were at the Prince County Exhibition to take part in the horse shows at the Prince County Exhibition on July 29. The family lives in Hebron and operates Misty Marsh Cattle Company. They brought their horses Boone, Brass, Woodrow and Hiccup to compete.

What are you doing here today?

