Michael Bell has been operating a snowplow for roughly a dozen years, working with both the province and in the private sector. Mr Bell is a heavy equipment operator, and said if a person wants to be a heavy equipment operator, they’re going to have to plow snow in the winter.
What was the process like to become a snowplow operator and heavy equipment operator with the province?
They have to be looking for somebody, and when they’re looking for somebody, you apply. If you fit what they’re looking for, you’re hired.
In the winter, what would be a typical day for you?
A typical day, I’m on the go between three and four am. You go out, and make a run, plow your roads, and continue plowing the roads until weather improves.
That sounds like there would be some pretty long days.
There would be some long days, but we usually don’t stay past 12 hours. You get to go home in between, to let the snow build up a bit. You might work a 15 hour day, but you’re probably only plowing 12. There definitely is long days, but we don’t normally work past 12 (hours).
What types of weather have you been in?
I’ve been in some bad days, where visibility is basically zero, emergency calls, and stuff like that.
What’s it like on those days where visibility is basically zero?
Slow and monotonous.
Do you ever see anything interesting when you’re on the roads?
Yes, I do. Some of I can’t tell you.
What about the stuff you can tell me?
You see people in the ditch, and you’re always out to give a hand the best way you can, and fixing people up, and drive them home. You do the best that you can do.
Do you ever have drivers try and pass you as you’re working?
Every time I leave the house.
What’s that like?
Not only do you have to drive your snowplow, you have to drive it for other people, because you always have to be aware that you’re going around a mailbox, and somebody’s going to pass you. You’re going around a garbage can, and you’re trying not to hit that, and somebody’s going to pass you. Then you’re at an intersection, trying to do that, and there’s somebody there with the high beams on, or won’t get out of your way. But, you just be cool and calm, and get your roads plowed.
What do you do work-wise outside the winter season?
I’m a heavy equipment operator. I work with the province, and I work with Northern Enterprises.
What would that entail?
Excavator, dozers, build driveways, build roads, stitch roads, always something to do.
What are some challenges to being a snowplow operator?
Some challenges is trying to keep your truck safe and ready to go. When you’re out there, not get in the ditch, not get stuck, and not get into trouble, basically. It’s a good job, but it’s a young man’s job, basically. You’re on the go early, you’re out late at night, it’s physically hard on the body. It’s not an easy job.
It doesn’t sound like it, but we’re very grateful you do your job.
Whenever you’re going for fuel, and it’s blowing 100 km, and you’ve got to get out and stand there for 15 minutes to put fuel in the plow, you’re wondering why.
What is something you’d like the public to know about your job?
We’re always out there doing the best we can. Sometimes the roads are icy, and sometimes the roads have snow on them, but there’s a plow operator that’s out there doing the best that he can do.
