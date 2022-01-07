Ten-year-old Layney Smith participates in the After School Program at the Maple Leaf Curling Club on Mondays and Thursdays. The Grade 5 Bloomfield Elementary student has developed a real passion for the sport.
How did you discover curling?
So basically my brother loved to watch curling (on television) and he decided to come and I was just going to watch him, but I thought it looked so fun, so I went out and tried it and I just fell in love with it, I guess.
Did you know what curling was before you saw it on TV?
Not really. Whenever I was watching it I thought it kind of looked like bowling but on ice.
So what is curling?
There’s normally two sweepers and one skip for each team and you get in a hack and you take a rock and you try to slide out of it and you shoot and try to get it in the house.
Is curling hard?
It’s hard at first if you don’t know what you are doing, but it’s fun once you get the hang of it.
Was it hard for you to learn curling?
Yes. I kept falling a lot, but it was worth it because now I’m pretty good at it.
How long have you been curling?
This is my third year curling.
How often do you practice?
I come here twice a week.
What has curling taught you?
Curling has taught me that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, but it’s about having fun.
Do you have a lot fun?
Yeah.
What kind of fun do you guys have?
We like to play mini games of curling and we also like to have free time and slide around the ice. And also just playing games of curling.
What would you say to anyone who was thinking about trying curling?
I would say you should just come and try out and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to do it, but I feel like you would if you just came and tried it.
What do you love about the After School Program here at the curling club?
You have to try your best, but you don’t have to be perfect.
Do you hope to keep curling?
Yes, I hope to keep curling.
Would you like to compete some day?
Whenever I’m older, I think I would like to compete in curling games.
Do you still watch curling on TV?
Me and my grampie sometimes watch curling together. It’s really fun because we’re trying to figure out what’s going to happen.
