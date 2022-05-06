Westisle graduate Hannah DesRoches misses her high school rugby playing days, but thanks to Holland College adding a varsity women’s rugby team to their athleticism program for the fall of 2022, Ms DesRoches is looking forward to the opportunity to play the sport once again. Submitted photo
Alberton resident Hannah DesRoches is looking forward to the opportunity to try out for Holland College’s new varsity women’s rugby team in the fall of 2022. The school recently announced they would be adding a varsity women’s rugby team to their athleticism program. Ms DesRoches played high school rugby at Westisle. She currently studies in the Business Administration program at Holland College.
How did you start playing rugby?
I was introduced to the sport in Grade 10, while in high school when I decided to try out for the team.
What was it about the sport you liked the most?
I am really drawn to the competitive side of rugby.
What was it like playing rugby in high school?
I loved playing rugby in high school because I had the opportunity to represent Westisle and play alongside some of my closest friends.
What was your position on the team?
My position was outside center.
When was the last time you played rugby?
The last time I played rugby was in 2018 while I was in high school.
Did you have to stop playing rugby because you finished high school?
Yes.
Was it hard to stop playing rugby?
Yes, it was hard because I didn’t think I would get the opportunity to play again.
What did you miss the most about playing rugby?
I really miss the inclusivity of rugby, and that there is always a position suitable for everyone on the team weather you are fast, slow, weak or strong.
How did you find out Holland College was putting a women’s rugby varsity team together?
I found out about the women’s rugby team from Avery Bradley, who is also playing rugby with Holland College in the fall.
Did you have to try out for the team?
I am trying out for the Holland College varsity rugby team in the fall when I return back to school.
What made you want to be part of this new team?
I really want to be a part of this new team to have the chance to play rugby again.
What do you think about Holland College putting a women’s rugby varsity team together?
I think it’s great. It will attract a lot of students who want to continue playing competitive rugby to the school.
Are you looking forward to next fall when you get to play rugby again?
Yes, I am very excited to get to play rugby again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.