Five Minute Interview

Over the years, Rosalie Cousins Webb (right) and her sister-in-law, Adrienne MacDonald, have collected various memorabilia marking the lives and events of the British royal family. Some of the items date back to the coronation of George VI, father of Queen Elizabeth II. Jillian Trainor photo
Rosalie Cousins Webb became aware of the British royal family in the mid 1960s through a visiting aunt, but she didn’t start collecting memorabilia until she married her husband, Trevor Webb. She and her sister-in-law, Adrienne MacDonald, have continued to collect various items over the years, including commemorative plates, pins, books, tea items, and more.
When did you start collecting memorabilia?
Rosalie: I think the Webb family, they were very devout Anglicans, and of course, the Queen is the head of the Anglican Church. So anything that involved the Queen, they were very interested in and I assume that’s when they would have collected these things.
Do you remember the first item that you collected?
Adrienne: No
How many items do you have now, would you say?
Roslie: Counting the books, we’ve got 30 or 40, because I have collected a lot of magazines and just little pins and things. My sister knows I collect, so she brings things. Just this summer she gave me these (cream and sugar set) that were commemorative of the 1953 coronation. It would be nice to have the teapot.
Do you have a favourite item in the collection?
Rosalie: Personally, I like the books, they’re just really interesting to go through.
What is it about Queen Elizabeth and the monarchy that you find so interesting?
Rosalie: I think just the longevity of the royal family, the institution, and the respect, and the history. I particularly like the history, although some of it was a bit dark. I was kind of introduced more to the royal family in 1965. My great aunt came to live with us. Every time God Save the Queen played, she stood up. If we were having a meal. My Aunt Minnie would stand up, and we weren’t used to that. But it was kind of neat, to think back on it now. She was very loyal.
And what about yourself, Adrienne?
Adrienne: Well, I think she’s helped to keep Canada together, and all the Commonwealth countries for that matter. I think she’s an admirable woman, stronger in her convictions in spite of all our difficulties, this last year especially.
How did you feel when news of her death was announced?
Adrienne: It was expected, she was 96. You don’t live on forever.
Rosalie: Once Prince Philip went, I thought she’ll find her time. That so often happens with couples that have been that close, and I truly believe that she loved Prince Philip with her whole heart and being. She adored him.
What are your thoughts on the future at the monarchy?
Rosalie: I wished it had gone to Will. I wish Will were king. Will and Kate, I think they’re really a fine young couple. I think there’s a little too much history behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. I think there’s a little too much history there too.
Adrienne: Charles has changed, though. He comes across as a more mature.
Rosalie: I think they still have a lot of crosses to bear with Andrew, and Harry, and Meghan. As we all know, when you have strife with your family it’s very difficult to see beyond that.
Do you plan on continuing collecting memorabilia?
Rosalie: I do, yes. I enjoy it.
What about yourself, Adrienne, do you on continuing collecting memorabilia?
Adrienne: The truth would be no, because there’s no room in the house anymore. I suppose if there was something unique, yeah.
