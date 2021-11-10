Kara Katmouz alternates as the guidance counselor for Alberton and O’Leary Elementary Schools. This is Ms Katmouz first year employed as a guidance counselor, and said it’s a privilege to finally be doing the job she always wanted to do.
Are you from the West Prince area?
I’m actually from Summerside. That’s where I live, and I travel up every day whether it’s O’Leary or here because I’m 50/50.
How long have you been a guidance counselor?
This is actually my first year, it’s my first fixed-term contract. It’s definitely exciting for me.
How did you become a guidance counselor?
Being a guidance counselor was my original career goal. I did my Bachelor of Education when I graduated from high school with the goal of being a guidance counselor. Then I worked with seniors as a summer job, and I loved that population, so I wanted to keep my options open. I ended up doing a Master of Social Work and I began my career with seniors. Then I did some career counseling and I worked with Family Violence Prevention Services in O’Leary as their outreach coordinator, and then I went to Community Mental Health. There were various times I revisited being the idea of being a school guidance counselor. I applied probably six or seven years ago, but the door didn’t open at that time. I heard this last year that there was a demand again, so I started looking at the postings, and the door opened for me.
What can kids come to you about as a school guidance counselor?
The learning curve is still very large for me, and I’m still figuring out the parameters of my role. It can be various things. It could be someone maybe having some anxiety, or friendship concerns. It could be for everyone, whether it’s a child or an adult, people can have challenges regulating emotion. We see that across the board. I might be asked to help if children were having some difficulty managing emotions.
Are there any challenges to the job?
I think for me, it’s that awareness that I still have a lot to learn, and that would be another part of my role too. I may not be the best person to assist, or may be part of the team involved, but could be suggesting other resources to a family. One of the challenges that I find is I’m unable to see all of the kids I’d like to see in a day, and that makes me feel bad. If a child is like ‘Can you take me today?’ and I know that I have other children I need to see, that does make me feel bad.
What do you enjoy about being a guidance counselor?
I really love working with the children. I find they’re so bright, they’re so insightful. Young children, they have so much wisdom as little people, and the funny things that they say, I enjoy that. I enjoy the joy part of it. Even if there’s a struggle, there’s still usually some joy within that. A lot of the work I do, it’s play-based, because this is elementary (school), so I’m trying to find creative ways to engage, to establish rapport, and then they kind of will start to share some concerns with me. I love working with them.
Why are guidance counselors important for elementary school students?
If a child is having a concern going on in their world, it’s going to be hard for them to focus and learn. I think sometimes kids need a bit of a break, too, from the classroom to focus on getting regulated. It’s just nice for them to have a person they can come to and know that they can speak to in addition to the teacher. And the teacher and administration are there for the kids too. It’s a very much a team approach, I’m just one more person in the team that can be there to provide support.
