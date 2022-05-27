Christina Boyle has been with the West Prince Chamber of Commerce since March. Originally from Ontario, the West Prince resident loves living in the region, and how tight-knit the communities in the area are.
How long have you been with the Chamber?
I met Tammy (Rix, CEO of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce) through Career Bridges. I did their three month vocational program. The idea behind it is to help not just newcomers, but everybody of all ages, people who are maybe looking to switch careers. The idea is to help you figure out who you are as an individual, as well as what job field or position might interest you. So half of it is in class, half of it is on the job training. It was for my on the job training, that I was introduced to Tammy here at the Chamber, and I think Tammy and we just had a really good connection. It was something that I was very interested in. I fell in love with the Chamber very quickly. There was an opportunity to extend it past my job training. So I got here by the end of March, and then I was officially with the Chamber at the beginning of April. And now here we are today.
What do you do with the Chamber?
I am the Office Administrator and member support. But my primary focus is providing our Chamber members with support, whether that is looking for new potential members and educating them on what it is that we do. I also help to support the different events like our Business Excellence Award Gala, I quite enjoyed that I did some of the background work with the planning and creating the tickets and the seating chart. And then also with our members, I look after their membership renewals. And on the office admin side, there’s the bookkeeping level, so like accounts, payables accounts, receivables, and doing bank deposits.
Have there been any challenges or surprises regarding working for the Chamber?
I would say the challenge that I had to work through is getting used to our accounting system. But I feel like that’s the same with everywhere you go. You got to learn the database in with this one because it is an accounting system, and where my background lies, I have helped accountants in the past, but I never really fully dived into the accounting side of things. So it was just sorting the different terms, the different principles, how do you input the invoices? What’s the correct way to list everything and just even just navigating, ‘Hey, I gotta click here, then I can go here’ just knowing where to go in the database to post what you need to post or to gather information that you need.
What do you enjoy about working with the Chamber?
I love meeting the people. That’s the biggest thing is meeting all the different people. And even just learning what businesses are out here. Because I will admit, when you first come here, there’s the obvious ones, but I’ve noticed that there’s a lot of home businesses too. So it’s learning about those home businesses and how a lot of the businesses around here, they’re generational. So it’s like gone from like, say, like mom to daughter, or so I really like that part, and you actually learn just how big West Prince is. The other thing that I’ve also enjoyed are the events. I loved doing our breakfast mixer, and I also love doing the gala and seeing everybody come out, like just all the effort that we put in with planning and organizing, and then you finally get to see it come together. That was so exciting. It was a lot of work, but it was absolutely wonderful.
What is something about the Chamber that not a lot of people would be aware of?
Even just learning what the Chamber is, because I will admit that at first, I’d heard of the chamber, but I didn’t fully understand what it is that the Chamber did. Part of that is the networking building the partnerships between the different businesses. But we also offer different benefits to our businesses. So we have like the business to business discounts. But also part of that is that even though we are a nonprofit organization, that we fight to advocate for businesses, so whether there’s a political issue coming up, or there’s the labor market project that Kester (Nurse) is working on. So it’s about how do we get the proper training, and the education and how do we retain employees? It’s not just about that connection, we’re here to help solve problems and bring awareness to those and just provide that extra layer of support and that extra resource,
Do you think having the Chamber in West Prince is important?
Absolutely. Because even just through our events, that’s the best way for businesses to network, just from going from the Business Excellence Award Gala and seeing our breakfast mixer. When it comes to the tables, usually it’s different businesses, that sit together, and that’s a perfect opportunity for people of different fields and different industries to come together and just talk about what it is that they do. I think the Chamber is very beneficial to the community. And, of course, that’s our biggest thing, we just want to support the community.
