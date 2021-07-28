Brooke Wagner works at Backwoods Burger, a popular restaurant in Tyne Valley.
How long have you been with Backwoods Burger?
I’ve actually been working here since it was The Landing Oyster House and Pub, so that would be about 10 years. I was 11 years old when I started, and I actually started as a dishwasher, annoying the cooks, asking them lots of questions because I was really interested in what they were cooking. Then, I finally became a cook, and now I also serve. I’ve been here from the whole transition from The Landing to Backwoods Burger.
How did you get involved?
My sister actually owned the place, and she needed a dish washer. I was looking for some money, so I decided to do it, and I’ve loved working here ever since.
Did you go to school to become a cook?
I didn’t do any secondary schooling, I just worked here pretty much after high school. Then I became kind of a kitchen manager. I do prepping, cooking, if they need me out front, I’ll work out here. Kind of like a jack of all trades.
What’s a typical day like for you?
Today, for example, I came here at nine in the morning and I did prep work, which is usually getting yourself set up for the day, like pattying burgers, getting the sauces done, making sure that when you’re about to grab something, it’s there, and that we’re not going to run out. At 12 o’clock when we open, I’ll start doing takeout orders and cooking. Sometimes I’ll transition from cooking to serving, it just depends on the day.
Are there any challenges to working here?
It’s a very high-paced environment. Your mind is always ‘What do I have to put on? What do I have to do now?’ ‘This person needs ketchup’. There’s not a lot of room to think, you just have to keep going. A lot of people find it’s a very stressful job, so if you can handle stress very well, it’s a good job for you.
What’s stressful about it?
Sometimes when you get five or 10 orders on the line, or it’s going to be really busy, it’s the stress that it gets out properly, and that you’re not rushing food, or not being sloppy. The heat, too, can be a stressful part. You’re standing up, you’re working over hot food, trying to make it perfect.
What is it like in the kitchen on a hot summer day?
Today it’s pretty hot in there. I had a dish full of ice with water, and it was in there for about an hour, and all the ice was completely melted, so it was pretty warm in there today. We do have fans and stuff in place to keep us cooler, and we do take extra breaks on really hot days to make sure that we’re not in the heat all the time, because you can get sick from it.
What do you enjoy about being part of Backwoods Burger?
I love how we’re like a big family here. We all come into work, and we’re happy and excited to work with each other. There’s never really a day where you come in and you don’t want to be here. It’s a really good environment, definitely one of the best places I’ve ever worked. Actually, it’s the only place I’ve ever worked.
What does it mean being part of a family owned operation that you’ve been a part of for so long?
It’s taught me a lot, some day I hope to be an entrepreneur myself. Growing up around them, I watched and I learned how they did things, and when I create my own business, I’ll definitely put my experience into it. And, I just love helping my family out. It’s one my most favourite things about this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.