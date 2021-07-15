The West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC) exists to provide food for needy families in the West Prince area of Prince Edward Island. The food is donated or purchased from monetary donations made to the WPCC. There are four locations for the WPCC - Alberton, Bloomfield, Tignish and Tyne Valley- and clients can access the WPCC once a month for an approximately three day supply of food based on the size of the family in need. David Crocker and his wife Donna were volunteering at the Alberton depot on July 8.
How long have you been volunteering with the West Prince Caring Cupboard?
Probably about five or six years.
What got you involved?
When I was working, I couldn’t do it, so when I retired, I was looking for things to do in the community, and this is one that needed volunteers.
How did that work?
Did you reach out, or did they reach out to you?
My wife was first, and I think one of the ladies that Donna was working with got busy doing something else, so I said sure, why not? It’s something we can do together.
How often do you volunteer?
One day a month. The food bank is only open on Thursdays from 10 until 12, it’s not a very onerous job.
What do you enjoy about it?
Meeting the clients. They’re all super nice, and very appreciative of having a food bank in the community. You get to know them, and you try to be careful not to bring economics or anything into it, just to treat them as you would your own friends. And they appreciate that too, there’s no judgment.
There are members of the community that bring food in now who were clients three or five years ago. They went through a rough spell and needed the food bank, and now they’re in a position to contribute back. It’s very rewarding to see that.
When a person comes in, what happens?
They come in, and we just ask their name, how many people are in the family, like whether it’s for a husband and wife, if they’re single, or with kids, and their address. We put together a package, and we ask if there’s anything extra they need. It could be tissue paper, or sugar, a cake mix, and we put together a package. It’s not the same for every person. It might be canned corn and peas, or canned beans and something else, usually there’s meat. Frozen foods, we have usually a choice of chicken, hamburger, hot dogs, and in fresh produce we have milk, yogurt, cheese, bread, and margarine.
Somebody donated a huge box of Miss Vicky’s chips, for anybody with kids, that would be a really big treat.
A lot of people contribute money as well, so we do purchase food. I would say 50 per cent is donated and 50 per cent is purchased.
How important would you say a food bank like this is for the community?
It fills a very necessary need. It’s not large, I think the numbers will show we serve somewhere around 40 clients a month, but without the food bank it would be very difficult because most of these people are people that are falling through the cracks. They don’t qualify for different programs, and they really need it.
It was really, really busy this spring when a lot of the temporary foreign workers, because of COVID, couldn’t fly back home and then come back in to work again, needed some help. Four Thursdays, I think we went 24, 38, 60, and 87 people using the food bank in that two hour period. They’re all back to work now, but it’s nice being able to help a group like that out.
How long do you think you’ll be volunteering with the Caring Cupboard?
We’ll be here for quite awhile.
