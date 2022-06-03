Arlene Bell has been working at the Dairy Royal in Woodstock for almost a decade, alongside her sister, Sheri Young. She said it’s always pretty busy at the dairy bar, with customers dropping in from when they open, going right up to when the businesses closes at night. Jillian Trainor photo
Arlene Bell has been working at the Dairy Royal in Woodstock for almost a decade with her sister, Sheri Young. The dairy bar has been running and operated by their family for at least 50 years. She loves seeing all the customers, residents and tourists alike, who come back year after year.
How long have you been working at Dairy Royal?
Since 2013
What got you started?
Well, my mum used to run this, and now my sister, so it’s just a logical place to be.
So it’s a family business?
Yes.
What’s the typical day like for you?
Here at 12:30, get ready to open up, and we’re busy right through. That’s our typical day. We serve at the window, we look after everything back here, we’ve got dishes, and maintenance, and things to do, and fill up all our supplies.
When are the busiest times of the day?
Our busiest times of the day is when we open, and basically, all day. We don’t have many slack times maybe around supper time. It’s really pretty steady all the time. It just stays steady from the time we open until usually 10 o’clock.
And has the pandemic had any impact on things here?
We haven’t noticed. We’re still very busy. The pandemic hasn’t affected us in that sense. We’re only open seasonal.
What do you do in the seasons when Dairy Royal isn’t open?
When the Dairy Royal isn’t open? I guess I’m off for the winter. I was looking after our mother for four years, and she passed away in January, so a little different this year.
Are there any challenges to the job?
Just being able to stay on your feet all the time and keep up with your customers at the window. We like to see them come in and serve as quick as possible, with the best ice cream we can put out. I think we have a lot of friends here as well from Ontario and the States. They used to come but now it’s just Ontario again, they’re seasonal tourists. I’d like to say it is like a little family people come here, we don’t know their names, mostly, and they don’t know ours, but they come here and they’re very happy to come back. So we have lots of returning customers.
What do you enjoy about your job?
The people, very much the people. I enjoy it all but very much the people. I think it’s a wonderful job, too. And everybody’s happy when they’re getting ice cream.
That’s all I’ve got for questions, is there anything I haven’t touched on you’d like to add?
We’re just grateful that we’re busy, and we’re grateful we’ve been able to get some staff to get us through the summer.
