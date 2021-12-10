A favourite holiday season treat for many Islanders is the meat pie. A meat pie is a pie with a chunky filling of meat and often other savoury ingredients. Evelyn Bernard of Tignish has been making meat pies for decades.
How long have you been making meat pies?
Maybe since I was 20. Maybe before that. My grandmother died and I started taking over.
Who taught you to make meat pies?
Oh, this one and that one. I asked questions and went from there. I ruined the first batch. I made an awful mess on the first batch.
So, you never made meat pies before this?
Nope.
So, I guess from the sounds of it, your grandmother was the one who made the meat pies?
Yes.
She never taught you or anything?
Nope.
What made you decide to make meat pies after your grandmother passed away?
We wanted some for Christmas and I thought I would try. I like to bake and cook. I knew how to do everything else, I just didn’t make meat pies.
What did you do to sort of improve after that first batch of meat pies?
I asked questions. I called friends that knew how to cook. My friend’s mother taught me how to cook and taught me how to make meat pies. She helped me and I winged the rest. I just kept trying. I find everybody’s meat pie is different.
How do you make your meat pies?
I just put everything in it. Chicken, turkey, pork, beef. Cook everything together. Cut it all up. Put some onions and summer savoury in. Just a basic meat pie with a dough.
How many do you make for the holiday season?
It depends. One year I made over 200. I wanted to get my children something for Christmas and I wanted the money. I just made them and sold them and collected the money to buy them what they wanted. I just made 70 this year and that’s all I’m going to make. I still sell a few, but I give away a lot for gifts. I don’t buy gifts, I give meat pies.
People really seem to like them.
Yeah, I’ve heard a lot of good stuff.
Do you enjoy making the meat pies?
Oh, yes, it’s just they’re tiresome.
I imagine it’s a lot of work. How long does it take to make the meat pies?
You start the day before. You cook the meat. You cut it up and put it in the freezer. The next morning you roll the dough. It’s about a day to make them and I make about 30 at a time when I make them. My mother helps some.
What do you think makes your meat pies really good?
I cook a variety of meats. I cook everything. Chicken, turkey, pork, beef and I cook with it the bone. I find the bone adds flavour. I put small trays of hamburger in and the beef goes all through the meat. Then I use half meat juice and milk in the dough.
Does that make it really tasty?
Yup.
Anything else you like to say about your meat pies?
Everybody’s meat pies are different. Everybody has their own unique way of making them. And mine is a little bit different too.
