Darryl Pitre took over Bertha’s Bottle Exchange from his parents in 2003, running it with his wife, Ruby. Over the years, he’s collected some pretty interesting bottles, from a Jim Beam decanter featuring the 1930 painting American Gothic, bottle of Hungarian liqueur, giant bottles that used to be used to serve alcohol at bars, and a brown glass Javex bottle, which dates back to between the 1920s and 1930s. He even has a bottle of Pepsi with the cap still on and pop still inside.
How long have you been collecting the bottles?
Quite a while now, I’m not sure how many years.
How did you start collecting them?
Some people had some, and I’d find some. I had people who used to go for trips over to wherever they go, and they’d come back with the empty ones. I told them I don’t want the full ones, I want them empty.
Where are they from?
Some are from Newfoundland, there’s so many different places. I’ve got some from Florida and a couple of places. There’s quite a few places we get them from, wherever people went on their holidays.
How many do you have at this point?
In my collection, I couldn’t tell you. There’s quite a few in there, and they’re not all on the shelf yet, there’s still some more to put on the shelf. Everything is kept here, but we have more in the back that’s got to be put on shelves. There’s every different type you could think of. I have the old milk bottles, then I have the family of skulls, the mother, father, and the kids, and the odd one, that alien one. They come from all different places. I can’t remember all the places, there’s too many.
What are some of your favourites?
I have the old beer bottles, stubbies they called them.
Are you going to keep collecting the bottles?
As long as I’m here.
What happens if you run out of space?
I’ll put another shelf up. I’ve got lots of shelves here, I can expand if I need to. I take every type, some of them I’ve never seen that I find interesting, so I make sure I take it and keep it. Sometimes I have doubles.
