Suella Gallant is one of many employees at the Alberton Bakery, a staple business in the community. She said the staff are all one big team who work together to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible for residents and visitors alike.
How long have you been at the bakery?
It will be eight years this fall, on Halloween Day.
How did you come to work here?
I was waitressing for the new restaurant owners on Main Street, and they sold the restaurant in Bloomfield and when the new owner took over, I left and had no job and called Linda about a million times until she hired me.
What’s your role here, what do you do?
A little bit of everything. Literally, except for the bakery, I don’t work in the bakery downstairs, but drive thru, cook , prep, cash, phone. Everything.
What’s a typical day like for you?
It can be a little hectic sometimes as everybody around Alberton knows what it’s like. But it’s pretty good. The days fly by. You just get here and you turn around and you’re going back home. So it’s good that way.
So walk me through a typical day once you get to the bakery.
We open the doors at six o’clock when we’re ready to roll and literally don’t stop all day. In the morning, it’s always getting ready for lunch, right from six to 11, and we need that time to get ready for lunch, and then lunch hits at 11 and for a couple hours and then from one to two we’ll clean up and do a little bit more prep and go home. A day flies by.
It sounds like lunches is the big part of the day.
In the summertime it’s it’s busy all day. Breakfast is like lunchtime in the summertime with all the tourists around, but I mean other than that it’s usually focusing on getting lunch ready.
Have things changed at all since you started working at the bakery?
Different people come and go. It’s not for everybody. It’s rewarding, but it’s hard. It’s a very fast paced environment and not a lot of people like that. I couldn’t go sit at a desk for eight hours all day. I’d go crazy.
It sounds like it’s very physically demanding.
Very, very much so. I go to the gym, I really don’t often when I leave here, but I do. I’ve got to have a social life outside the bakery.
Are there any challenges to working at the bakery?
There’s a lot of pressure to have things ready for lunch. At lunchtime there can be seven or eight workers back there and it’s not a big area, it’s a little crowded. It’d be nice to have more space, but we make it work.
What’s something people will find surprising about your job?
How we can get all these specials ready every day.
You mentioned earlier that can be it can be busy. I know lobster seasons is coming up, are things picking up in that regard?
Yeah. Right now the fishermen are are getting ready, so we’ve been having a very busy week over that, and Setting Day is on a Saturday so it’ll be a very busy day. They’re usually back and forth all day when they come in with loads. We’ve seen a lot of fishermen now this past week, but it’s good right? You need new business to run a business, that’s the way it works.
What was it like during the initial phase of the pandemic?
It was so different when we lock their doors and just had the drive-thru open. The biggest thing was not seeing everybody and having two hours worth of dishes after lunch every day. We still made the same amount of things every day, special-wise.
I imagine you missed seeing the regulars.
Yeah. I missed seeing Fred every day but he’d come through the drive thru. There’s a few of them that are pretty special that we’re used to seeing every day. Fred Hamill is actually Linda’s uncle, the owner’s uncle. He comes probably four times a day.
