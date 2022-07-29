According to Wikipeda, sea glass (or beach glass) are naturally weathered pieces of glass, which often have the appearance of tumbled stones. Mary Clements has began collecting sea glass for about a decade ago. The Cascumpec resident stores the majority of her collection at the family home in Roseville, where she used to live until recently. She has several vases full of sea glass, plus more stored in the basement, garage and her home in Cascumpec. One of her favourite pieces she found was a sea glass that showed an image of praying hands, but unfortunately that piece got broken. Another piece she really loves is a large red shard of sea glass she found after a storm.
What made you start collecting sea glass?
Well, I used to just go on a walk on the beach and I would see the glass. I just started picking it up. After awhile it becomes addictive. Every time I go to the beach I’m always picking up sea glass.
How long have you been collecting sea glass?
Probably the last 10 to 12 years.
So, it’s more of a recent hobby?
Oh yeah.
What was it about sea glass that intrigued you so much?
I don’t know. I thought maybe I’ll start making things with the sea glass, but I never did yet. And then the colours. I love the colours. You always go to see if you could find a nice colour. Especially a blue. Red. I love the red. I have a lot of different colours. Like orange. Green.
How often do you go out to collect sea glass?
When I lived here, I used to go twice a day.
How much do you go now?
I don’t go very often now. Well, I went last night. I’ve gone twice this summer. This sea glass here I gotten over the last 10 years.
Where do you collect the sea glass?
In Roseville and Campbellton mostly.
Have any secret locations?
No, not really. Just all along the beach.
What is it about collecting sea glass that you enjoy so much?
I think it’s just getting out in the fresh air and going for a walk. That’s what I enjoy.
Can you tell me what sea glass is?
Broken glass that was dropped in the sea probably from boats.
What makes the perfect piece of sea glass?
The perfect piece for me is this one here, the red one. It’s very rare to find. In all that glass that I have, that’s the only red I’ve found.
Do you have any idea how many pieces you’ve collected?
Lordy, I have thousands and thousands of pieces.
Do you have a favourite piece you have found?
My praying hands piece, but I broke it. It was just perfect.
