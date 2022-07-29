Mary Clements

Mary Clements has been collecting sea glass for the past 10 years or so. One of her favourite pieces is the large red shard she found after a storm. Melissa Heald photo

 Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

According to Wikipeda, sea glass (or beach glass) are naturally weathered pieces of glass, which often have the appearance of tumbled stones. Mary Clements has began collecting sea glass for about a decade ago. The Cascumpec resident stores the majority of her collection at the family home in Roseville, where she used to live until recently. She has several vases full of sea glass, plus more stored in the basement, garage and her home in Cascumpec. One of her favourite pieces she found was a sea glass that showed an image of praying hands, but unfortunately that piece got broken. Another piece she really loves is a large red shard of sea glass she found after a storm.

What made you start collecting sea glass?

