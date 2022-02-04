Emily Arsenault has been a teacher since 2020. The West Prince native has always had a love for teaching, one that goes back to when she herself was in elementary school.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
I grew up in Duvar, and went to Bloomfield Elementary School.
How long have you been a teacher?
I graduated from the BED program in 2019, and my very first teaching contract was teaching from home during the pandemic.
What was that like?
It was stressful because it was so unknown, and on top of it being unknown to everybody, it was new to me because I hadn’t even had my own classroom for a year. I had my practicum, where we get the feel of what it was like to run a classroom, but this was my first real experience of being in charge. I didn’t even know the students beforehand, and that was different, I hadn’t gotten the chance to meet the students beforehand at all. I had a few phone calls over the phone with them, just ‘Hello, I’m your new teacher’, and that was different.
What grades do you teach?
Right now I’m teaching Grade 5, and the year before I was Grade 5/6, and that first year I was Grade 5/6 as well.
What was it about teaching that made you think it was something you wanted to do?
I think I always wanted to be a teacher. I like to help others, I like seeing people learn new things, and reach what they can do, and figure something out. Myself, I always really liked learning and reading, and even as a little kid I always loved school, and playing school. It was never really a question for me.
You started your career teaching from home, have you taught in a class yet?
Yes, last year I was teaching a full year in a classroom, and this year I am teaching full-time in a classroom at École Évangéline.
What’s it like teaching from home compared to teaching in a classroom?
It was nice to be able to see the students and be hands-on with them, and have the whole group together, that makes a big difference. There are ways you can do it now, GoogleMeet and different platforms to gave the kids work together and communicate in little groups, but nothing really beats that atmosphere in the classroom.
What has it been like for teachers?
I can’t speak for everybody, but the hardest part for me has definitely been being away from the students and not having that every day interaction. I’ve got to shout out to my students, they’ve been superstars throughout the whole thing. Every morning, I have super good participation, everyone is in our GoogleMeet, saying hi to everybody, just being excited to be there. I’m sure every teacher knows, and every student knows you get a little family atmosphere in your class, and the community. It’s different without that.
What are some challenges when it comes to being a teacher?
A lot of times I find it’s separating work, and trying to step back from it. It’s easy to be a teacher 24/7, especially as a new teacher. I’ve gotten some advice from more veteran teachers to take my free time as my own time. Speaking with other new teachers, I’ve seen it as a recurring factor, that it’s hard to be off the clock, because there’s so much you can do. You can always go that extra step to make something better, make a lesson better, or reach that student that’s fallen behind. But you have to take that time for yourself and not burn yourself out.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
The number one thing is every day is different, it’s never boring that’s for sure. You never know what you’re going to step into every day. You have a good idea, but it’s so unpredictable, and you’ve just got to go with the flow.
What’s something you’d like the public to know about your job?
What I would like the public to know, and I think they’ve already seen this, is that teachers care a lot. Every teacher I’ve met so far in my career just cares, more than anyone probably knows, about their students. Especially in this time, I think it’s important for the public to know that teachers really care about their students.
Is there anything you’d like to add?
I would love to give a big shout out to my students, fifth grade at École Évangéline. They’ve been superstars for me, and I make sure they know that all the time.
