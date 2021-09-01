Dan Ostapovich is working this summer as a blacksmith at Green Park Shipbuilding Museum and Historic Yeo House. On July 28, Mr Ostapovich, with UPEI student Nigel Perry, were working on making a pull handle for the front door of Yeo House. The blacksmiths will be on site most afternoons this summer where visitors can stop by to watch them work.
How did you learn to become a blacksmith?
I was in Northern Alberta and I was teaching at a First Nations school up there and one of the people nearby - there’s not a lot to do in Northern Alberta - had an old farrier forge, so I taught myself. Very similar to this one - it’s just a small cold forge.
Why learn blacksmithing?
I wanted something to do and I’m a bit of a history nut. The two of them just went together perfectly.
What is blacksmithing?
It is the shaping of metal. Traditionally, ingots into whatever you needed it to be. Anything metal in your house was made by a blacksmith right up until 200 years ago. Just before industrialization. After industrialization, must of it was done in a factory, but before that blacksmiths pretty much made everything you needed it.
What does a blacksmith need to be a blacksmith?
A hammer and a really hot fire.
How hot does the fire have to be?
Fifteen thousand degrees and that will get the metal right up to a nice red temperature and then you can shape it with a hammer.
Was it difficult to learn blacksmithing?
It’s a lot of trial and error. I’m really not under threat. Like, I’m not going to starve to death if I can’t make a knife to sell to someone else to buy food. So, it wasn’t really difficult, it was just I would try something and if it didn’t work, I would try something else. I didn’t really have a lot of manuals or anything, I just had a general idea if I put the piece of metal on the anvil and hit it with the hammer it will take on a different shape.
How did you come to work here at Yeo House?
I recently just moved home from Alberta. My wife is still working her job from Alberta and I’m looking for a full-time position somewhere. She wanted me out of the house and she told me to go volunteer somewhere. I met another blacksmith at Orwell Corner and he suggested I come volunteer here and then Caitlyn (Paxson, site manager) hired me to be a blacksmith for the summer.
What kind of work are you doing here at Yeo House?
Right now I’m just relearning the basics, but we are making a pull handle for the front door of the house in a traditional manner so it looks authentic. Eventually we’re hoping to start making stuff people can take home.
Has there been a lot of people coming over to see you work?
Usually anyone who goes through the house comes over here. I think the last time we had it lit up (the forge) we had 20 people come through. Today, has been a pretty quiet day, but just having the forge going gives us something to do. It gives us a chance to practice.
Is it nice to be able to have someone work alongside you?
Blacksmithing is my happy place, so to speak. You know how some people will bike - for me it’s blacksmithing. So, it’s nice to have someone to talk to and explore different ideas with. I do not consider myself a master blacksmith by any stretch of the imagination, that would take years historically, so maybe in another 30 years I will say I’m a master, but until then I’m just an enthusiastic amateur.
