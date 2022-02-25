Makayla Arsenault will be part of the first round of students to be graduating from the two-year Human Services program now offered at the Holland College West Prince Campus. The program has been offered since 1974 at the Charlottetown campus. The 26-year-old from Tignish is completing her last round of on-the-job training at the Tignish Training Centre before graduating in May 2022. Those who work in the Human Services field are skilled professionals that support people with intellectual disabilities in residential, vocational and educational settings.
What made you decide to take the Human Services program at Holland College?
I was currently doing aesthetics and I really couldn’t do it any more. My hands were starting to hurt from it. So I decided to do a career change and I love working with kids. I wanted to be in the school system. So, I decided to do this.
What was it about this type of work that interested you?
I just like working with people. It was really convenient that this was offered at the same time when I was looking for new work. I looked into it and I decided it was something I wanted to do. I liked the idea of working with people and helping people. That was my favourite part about my last job. Helping people feel good.
What was it like taking the program?
I loved it. The instructors here were amazing and we really had a good class. We all still talk all the time. It was great being in a really good environment where everyone wanted to see you succeed. That was probably my favourite part.
Was the program what you expected it to be?
It was actually heavier than I expected. I didn’t expect it to be so in depth, but I really ended up enjoying it. It was a lot of hard work, but it definitely paid off.
Was there any challenges?
When we were in the course and doing our book work because I was never into school, but I really generally enjoyed the stuff, so I wanted to study. I wanted to do the work.
Any hands on training?
We’ve actually done three OJTs. I’m just finishing my last one now. It was nice to do that as well because we could really see what different fields we could go into with this job. I’m currently at the Tignish Training Centre and it’s really good. They’re awesome to work with there. It’s nice to see different clients come in. I love it.
What are your plans for the future?
I’m hoping to get into the public school system, but I’ve liked all my placements. I would be open to working anywhere.
What is it like to be part of the first class to graduating from the Human Services program at the West Prince Campus?
It’s been awesome. I feel really luck that I’ve got to do it. The instructors were amazing. It was really nice to have instructors that wanted you to do your best. And I really liked being able to do it here because obviously it’s nice and close to home.
