Moments, which offers floral, gifts and custom designs, opened its doors back in September 2021, first set up in the former The Village Florist building just outside of O’Leary, but recently located to Main Street O’Leary after owner Stacy MacWilliams (centre) and her husband purchased the Barclay and Main Business Centre building. In photo: L-R: Rebecca Barry, Madeline Arsenault, Stacy MacWilliams and Thana-Lei Deagle. Melissa Heald photo
Stacy MacWilliams, owner of Moments, a flower shop in O’Leary, is celebrating the success of being in business for a year with two open houses on Sept 23 and Sept 24. The flower shop recently relocated from outside the town to Main Street O’Leary. The location includes a larger walk in cooler to store the shop’s flowers. Melissa Heald photo
It has been an awesome first year for the owner of a flower shop in O’Leary.
“Business has been busy, steady, with lots of support from the community, which has been great,” said Stacy MacWilliams. “You never know what to expect when starting something, especially during a pandemic, but I just knew it was a need in the community because there was no flower shops open and operating at that time west of Summerside.”
Moments, which offers floral, gifts and custom designs, opened its doors back in September 2021, with Ms MacWilliams leasing the former The Village Florist building just outside of O’Leary.
However, following a successful first year, with hopes to expand on that success, Ms MacWilliams and her husband decided to purchase the Barclay and Main Business Centre and move the shop to Main Street O’Leary.
Opening in August, the new location is spacious and bright, with a big walk in cooler and a large workshop area for the flower arrangements.
“We were hoping to expand our services, but just physically couldn’t do it in that other space,” said Ms MacWilliams.
Setting up in a building they now own, Ms MacWilliams and her husband are not just tenants this time either, but landlords too with other business renting space at the location.
“It’s a big endeavour,” she said.
But Ms MacWilliams has loved running the flower shop this past year.
“It’s really fulfilling to help people,” she said. “When they’re coming in happy, they’re getting married or they’re having new babies, celebrating anniversaries, you share in their excitement and their joy. When people are sad, perhaps they’ve lost a loved one, you kind help to comfort them as well.”
To help celebrate the business’ one year anniversary and show their appreciation for the support they have received from the community, the shop will be hosting two open houses, one on Sept 23 from 4 - 8 pm and then on Sept 24 from 10 am - 1 pm.
“We want to let the community come in and see what we have to offer and see our new location,” said Ms MacWilliams. “Just have a little celebration for being in business for a year and to thank the community.”
Ms MacWilliams said the open houses will have refreshments, food, giveaways and store deals.
“I think it will be fun,” she said.
Ms MacWilliams said it’s been great running her business.
“You’re going non-stop most of the time because there’s always something to do, but it’s rewarding when you see you’re ideas come to life and you’re making people happy with them,” she said.
