Flower Shop

Moments, which offers floral, gifts and custom designs, opened its doors back in September 2021, first set up in the former The Village Florist building just outside of O’Leary, but recently located to Main Street O’Leary after owner Stacy MacWilliams (centre) and her husband purchased the Barclay and Main Business Centre building. In photo: L-R: Rebecca Barry, Madeline Arsenault, Stacy MacWilliams and Thana-Lei Deagle. Melissa Heald photo

It has been an awesome first year for the owner of a flower shop in O’Leary.

“Business has been busy, steady, with lots of support from the community, which has been great,” said Stacy MacWilliams. “You never know what to expect when starting something, especially during a pandemic, but I just knew it was a need in the community because there was no flower shops open and operating at that time west of Summerside.”

Stacy MacWilliams

Stacy MacWilliams, owner of Moments, a flower shop in O’Leary, is celebrating the success of being in business for a year with two open houses on Sept 23 and Sept 24. The flower shop recently relocated from outside the town to Main Street O’Leary. The location includes a larger walk in cooler to store the shop’s flowers. Melissa Heald photo
Employees

Moments employees Madeline Arsenault (right), Rebecca Barry and Thana-Lei Deagle are happy to be working the flowers shop larger workshop space where the arrangements are made. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.