Finding skilled mechanics is a a challenge for the owner of Valley View Motors in Bloomfield.
“We have no workers, hardly at all,” said Paul Arsenault. “We just can’t find anybody that wants to work and as far as skill workers go, there’s absolutely none out there.”
Yet, following a presentation from Holland College where the school’s president revealed the college’s new strategic plan, Mr Arsenault is feeling cautiously optimistic.
“They seem to be going in the right direction,” he said.
President Sandy MacDonald shared the new strategic plan at a breakfast mixer hosted by the West Prince Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 15. The presentation highlighted how the college plans to adapt to a changing labour market.
“It’s very clear, we cannot stay the same as we have always been, or we won’t be serving our students and we won’t be serving our communities,” said Mr MacDonald.
Traditionally, the college has focused on recruiting the unemployed and students coming out of high school. But there is a new reality facing the school and that is upgrading existing workers.
“We’re finding is that employers are saying I need to reskill or upskill my employees and I can’t have them go back to the college for a year, two years or three years at a time, I need you to train people as they’re working,” explained Mr MacDonald.
In 2019, the leadership team at Holland College identified the school’s already existing strategic plan needed to be updated to focus the college’s direction for the future as well as address the needs of communities across Prince Edward Island and better reflect the current demands of the labour market.
The college consulted with Island communities, current students, college alumni, faculty and staff, industry stakeholders, conducted online surveys and more to understand what the school’s role as a training education facility should be going forward.
“We heard from industries across PEI about what their concerns were and what we should be doing as a college,” said Mr MacDonald. “We are pretty comfortable after this, about what our students were saying, what our staff and alumni were saying, but particularly our communities and industry partners were saying.”
As a post-secondary institution, the college has two roles, to make sure their students find meaningful employment upon graduation and to help industries thrive and grow, said Mr MacDonald.
The college has identified four strategic priorities - innovative and flexible programming, supports and inclusion, environmental leadership and corporate innovation.
“Now when I report to our board, I report under these four headings, these are the things we are doing in these four areas and instead of chasing around project after project, if they don’t fall under these four areas, then we don’t do it,” said Mr MacDonald.
Mr MacDonald listed several examples of how the college is translating those priorities and making them operational. Like establishing the Atlantic Colleges Atlantique (ACA), which Mr MacDonald chairs.
The ACA represents seven community colleges in Atlantic Canada with 60,000 students at 43 sites.
“A few years ago we decided we were much better together collectively than being in adversary relationship,” said Mr MacDonald.
A year and half ago, the ACA submitted a proposal to the federal government for seven initiative programs focusing on a different industry - PEI healthcare, Nova Scotia oceanography, Newfoundland mining and New Brunswick IT.
“We are delivering those now and all seven colleges share in those programs,” he said. “If I wanted to start a program in oceanography, I just have to take the one from Nova Scotia free of charge and bring it right to Charlottetown... It shows what you can do in Atlantic Canada when we work together. We have 60,000 students in Atlantic Canada and we’re going to talk in one voice.”
Other examples include the college creating an entry level cook program to help the restaurant industry with labour shortages, redesigning apprenticeship programs to allow students to work and study at the same time in order to increase completion rates and finding ways for universities, colleges and industries to collaborate with one another better to help create well-rounded students. For this, Mr MacDonald pointed to when Holland College and UPEI came together to create a stronger life science program to make sure students have the correct amount of balance between theory and lab skills.
“The way we do business at the college is changing dramatically,” said Mr MacDonald. “We can no longer afford to focus just on people who are unemployed or just on people coming from high school. We have to focus our efforts on people who are now employed who might need reskilling or upskilling as well.”
