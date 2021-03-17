Barry Clohossey is happy the Summerside Farmer’s Market was able to open to indoor vendors following lockdown protocols caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the market was closed all summer, it had a real big impact on us down there,” said the owner and operator of Clohossey Farms, in Nail Pond. “It’s still not back to 100 per cent yet. People are a bit nervous about getting out, and the close down two weeks ago, that was hard on business, but then we were busier back home, filling orders at the farm. Overall, we’ve been getting by. It doesn’t balance out, we’re still in a negative position.”
Trevor Webb, of Webb’s Vegetables in O’Leary said the pandemic brought a lot of added expenses to the family’s business this year.
“You have to do the sanitizing, and having masks and protection for staff, and a separate room for staff, which was something new for us,” he said. “Before, they had their lunches in our house, now we have to have a separate place for them.”
Mr Webb did notice a small silver lining this past year. Demand for product seemed to go up, and there were more customers shopping locally as opposed to going to Summerside, or Charlottetown for their groceries.
Early on, one concern was how the pandemic would impact harvest time. For Mr Clohossey and Mr Webb, it wasn’t much of an issue, as being outdoor allowed for workers to adhere to social distancing measures, maintaining the required six foot distance from one another.
At Rennie’s U-Pick in Alma, owner explained how one section of the strawberries is picked each day, and instead of going row by row, workers would only pick every second row.
“We flagged every second row, one red, one blue,” he said. “One day we would pick the blue flags, the next day we would pick the red ones, and that kept the pickers separated for social distancing. That worked out decently.”
There wasn’t much of a U-Pick for strawberries this past summer, partially due to the pandemic. Longtime customers of Mr Rennie would call in and place their orders instead of picking the berries themselves. One of the biggest issues for farmers last year was weather.
Because of late frost in June 2020, strawberry growers lost a lot of their early crops, and dry weather impacted the later part of the month-long season. Both Mr Rennie and Mr Clohossey wound up not opening their strawberry U-Picks as a result.
Now that a vaccination for COVID-19 is available, the goal of the province’s Chief Public Health Office is to give most Islanders their first dose of the vaccine by July 1.
“It will really be another couple of months before it affects us here and changes our behaviour,” said Mr Webb, who is looking forward to the Atlantic Bubble opening up again. “We really can’t become complacent, we’re still going to require caution for a few more months, anyway.”
Mr Clohossey agrees.
“We’re hoping that we’ll all get vaccinated and things will get back to normal and business will be back to where it was. It’s going to take a while to get it back. Just hoping things will get back to normal, people will be moving around more, and people will be more free to come and go as they want.”
