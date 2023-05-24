It would be so great if we didn’t have food banks, community pantries, and other programs like that which help provide food for people who need it.
That statement isn’t one made in derision for anyone who uses these programs and services, rather a wish that they weren’t necessary in the first place. Food is one of the basic needs everyone requires to survive, and as prices at grocery stores show no signs of decreasing, it’s one need more people seem to need to choose going without in order to pay for other necessities like rent, heat, electricity, etc.
But as the saying goes, if wishes were fishes we’d all swim in riches. The fact is, we do need these services, a fact that become quite apparent recently with a news story that students in one Island high school are taking part in the PEI School Food Program, where lunches are ordered online through a model that gives people to option to pay what they can, with a maximum price of $5.50. But earlier this year the program reported revenue from this model is shrinking because while it’s still being used, fewer people can afford to pay.
What’s even more concerning is the fact that our province is once again leading the country when it comes to food insecurity, and the number of children living in food insecure households is up by almost 50 per cent from 2019 to 2022.
Without these programs, who knows how many Islanders would have to go without food, or with less of it, throughout the week. Their importance cannot be overstated.
Unfortunately these programs are also just a band-aid solution to a bigger problem. It’s not just that prices at the grocery store are always rising, it’s the fact that many Islanders are also dealing with inadequate or insecure income. A person should be able to buy groceries without having to worry about whether there will be enough left over for rent and other bills, or an unexpected emergency.
