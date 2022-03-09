As the cost of food continues to increase, food security continues to decrease.
Food security is the measure of the availability of food and individuals’ ability to access it because of financial constraints. Studies have shown that a lack of proper food security is associated with lower diet quality, along with a variety of physical health problems, including an elevated risk of diabetes and heart disease, and there are also documented links between food insecurity and mental health issues including higher rates of depression, anxiety and stress, and poor mental health.
Food banks are the most well known method of accessing food, but going to a food bank is usually seen as a last resort, and there’s no evidence that they’re a durable solution. Food banks also have a limited capacity to meet the needs of those who use them. This is where food security programs can help.
One such example can be found here on PEI, on Lennox Island First Nation. It and four other First Nations communities in Atlantic Canada have been taking part in a pilot project to help establish regenerative economies for Indigenous communities. The old baseball field located in the community was turned into a greenhouse and outdoor vegetable garden, where a variety of produce was planted, including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, beets, yellow and green beans, potatoes, cabbage, zucchini, pumpkin, corn, lettuce, and peas.
While the project is only in the pilot stage, hopefully it will be eventually expand.
