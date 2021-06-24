A large group of people left Alberton early Saturday morning to walk or bike 21 kilometres along the Confederation Trail to Tignish in memory of a former Hospice PEI volunteer.
Friends and family of Nadine Handrahan wanted to raise money for Hospice PEI as a tribute to the late Tignish resident who passed away in June 2020.
“It was a cause dear to her heart,” said Sally Harper, one of the walks organizers. “We’re doing this because Nadine was a big walker, a hiker. Twenty-one kilometres was nothing to her.”
Two weeks prior to her death, Ms Handrahan, along with sister-in-law Bernadine Handrahan and friend Jennifer Rennie, walked the exact same route for fun.
“The memory came up on Facebook and we thought we should do it again,” explained Ms Harper.
Ms Rennie added the group thought they should raise donations and give it to a worthy cause important to Ms Handrahan.
What started out as a small group of walkers quickly turned into a large group that included bikers, with everyone leaving Alberton at 8 am on June 18, with the last of the group arriving at Tignish’s Bicentennial Park shortly after noon.
Waiting for the group in Tignish was Volunteer Coordinator for the West Prince Chapter of Hospice PEI Jessica Dorgan-Trail.
“I’ve only been with Hospice for two years and Nadine was one of the first volunteers that I had contacted here in West Prince and she was a big advocate for teaching me about the program and making sure everyone knew that hospice was available,” said Ms Dorgan-Trail.
Hospice PEI is a volunteer-driven organization assisting people in PEI by preparing, supporting and caring for those affected by a life-limiting illness. It’s a free service 100 per cent supported by donations.
“We don’t have any public funding and the funding we have comes from donations,” said Ms Dorgan-Trail. “Without these causes (meaning the walk organized on Saturday) it would be hard to do what we do.”
Ms Harper said Ms Handrahan, a retired school teacher, was very liked and respected in the community.
Through donations, the walk on Saturday raised $1,370 for Hospice PEI.
