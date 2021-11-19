Vaunda Richard is one of few Islanders who can claim being part of a book club that’s been going strong for 25 years.
Originally from PEI, Ms Richard lived in Ontario for 15 years, and during her time there, she belonged to a book club. When telling her friend, Lorraine Warren, about it, she wondered if it was something Ms Warren would be interested in starting one.
“We contacted a few people and we asked if they would like a very serious book club where we all read one book and then wrote notes and so on and discussed that, but we decided we wanted something a little more informal,” she said. “Whatever book we chose to read, we’d share the story with others.”
Ms Richard said going with this option has been great, as there are varied interests within the group, and finding 18 copies of the same book can sometimes be tricky.
The group meets at either the home of one of its members, or at a restaurant in the region. Calling themselves the Book Bags, there are currently 18 members altogether, and 16 who participate year-round.
Sadly, in 2017, one of their members passed away, Janelle Irving.
Ms Richard said losing Ms Irving was difficult for the group, and they lit a candle in her memory on the one year anniversary of her death.
While the Book Bags meet regularly, such a thing wasn’t possible in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the first while, we decided not to have it,” said Ms Richard. “Once it became possible to go and stay six feet apart and wear masks, then we managed, and now it’s not too bad.”
When asked how many books she’s read as part of the club, or the subject of those books, Ms Richard couldn’t give an exact number. Her most recent read, however, is The Spoon Stealer.
Ms Richard said being part of a book club that has been going strong for 25 years feels wonderful. She said it’s lovely to have so many friends who like to read.
“It’s been great because not only does it keep us reading, it gives us great fellowship,” she concluded.
