With so many issues facing Islanders, should the provincial government be focusing on reducing the cost of the toll at the Confederation Bridge?
This reporter supports the idea of reducing both the tolls at the bridge and the fare for the ferry. PEI is the only province in the country where residents have to pay at its border to leave - be it by air, sea or land.
Right now, the current regular car toll at the bridge is $50.25. With everything increasing in price, the toll isn’t affordable for Islanders and Island businesses.
The King government would like to reduce the toll (and the cost of the ferry between PEI and NS) down to $20 by lobbying the feds to pick the rest of the tab and subsidize the remainder. A reduce toll would benefit everyone, but particularly those Islanders who have to travel over the bridge on a regular basis for work or medical care.
A working government should be able to tackle various issues at the same time. However, with PEI, like most of the country, facing a healthcare crisis top priority for this provincial government should be on resolving this situation. Their full focus should be on trying to reduce wait times, staff shortages, keeping rural hospitals open and fixing the lack of family physicians.
Yet, Premier King is preoccupied by reducing bridge toll fees. And the health minister has been missing in action.
While there have been recent attempts from provincial premiers to lobby the federal government for additional funding for healthcare, PEI’s government has said very little on the current crisis facing the Island’s healthcare system, say for a few sound bites here and there.
In the early days of the pandemic, the King government showed true leadership, but seems to be failing in leadership when it comes to the healthcare system in this province.
There’s nothing wrong in trying to make life more affordable for Islanders. Yet, right now, very few are asking to see tolls at the bridge be reduced. What people are asking for is a strong and reliable healthcare system.
