Extra apple trees were recently planted at the foraging walls of Alberton and Bloomfield Elementary Schools.
The Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association Inc began the project in partnership with the schools back in 2019 thanks to funding from the Wildlife Conservation Fund. They initially planted around eight or so trees at each location.
At the beginning of May, kicking off their summer season, CBWA staff assisted students in Grades 5 and 6 in planting 24 additional apple trees, 12 at each location.
John Lane, the association’s coordinator, said the foraging wall project has been going great.
“The survival rate of the apple trees was great, we’ve only lost one at each site,” he said, although they did lose a number of trees planted at the French school in DeBlois. “We also planted some plum trees, but they didn’t do very well. The winter might be a little harsh for them, so we decided to stick with the apple trees.”
The students were taught how to properly plant the apple trees and the session demonstrated how deep to dig the holes, how much seafood compost and bone meal to add, how to place stakes around the tree, and how tight to tie the trees to the stakes.
On top of planting them, the students were given a presentation on trees, the different types of trees, the numerous variety of apple trees and the importance of trees to people and wildlife.
“The main purpose of the project was firstly to educate the kids about growing your own food and pollution,” said Mr Lane. “The second purpose is to have the trees there because at some point in the next few years they’re will be apples growing on those trees and in the fall they can pick an apple off the tree and what doesn’t get picked, the wildlife can have.”
Mr Lane said last year a few of the trees had produced a couple of apples, but this year they should see more production, although the majority still need time to mature before they will produce apples in any great quantity.
Down the road, as they grow older, the watershed group will provide maintenance on the trees as well.
“They will need to be pruned at some point, so we’re go in and do that part and we will probably have the kids come out and explain to them why we prune them,” explained Mr Lane.
Mr Lane said the foraging wall project is a way to get the students excited about the environment.
“One of the things that we empathize is that everything is connected,” he said. “You’re not just planting a tree. You’re planting a tree that will effect the bees, that will effect the birds, that will effect the soil itself... It’s kind of just that wedge to open up that part of their brain to seeing things different, you hope.”
Mr Lane said the students loved planting the trees.
