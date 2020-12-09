A group of neighbours on the Howlan Road are hoping the King government will finally relocate high-voltage power lines away from their homes.
The power lines were installed to carry electricity generated at the West Cape Wind Farm.
“No where else on the Island will you ever find power lines that have this much current going through them as we do out here in front of our houses,” said Forestview resident Clyde Penney.
“And not that low to the ground,” added neighbour Ricky Gallant. “They are usually on towers twice as high as those.”
In 2008, the province did reroute a percentage of the lines and Mr Penney said the government at the time promised to move the rest of the lines when future wind turbines were developed in the area.
The neighbours were devastated when the lines were not relocated away from their homes.
“We’re on the Howlan Road, but they shut it off at the Forestview sign,” said Kenny Collicutt.
However, with the announcement this past summer of a $44 million project to develop a 106-kilometre transmission line to transport energy from a future 40-megawatt wind farm in Skinners Pond to a substation in Sherbrooke, Mr Penney and his neighbours say now is the time to move the rest of the power lines they have been lobbying to relocate for over a decade.
“We didn’t think it would take 12 years to put another wind farm up here,” said Juanita Gallant.
Mr Collicutt added the neighbours are not against any new wind turbines, but are against where the high-voltage power lines carrying electricity generated from those wind turbines are installed.
This past August, a petition, with 53 signatures from all Forestview residents, was submitted to Steven Myers, the minister for the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, asking the province to finally relocate the power lines.
On top of the power lines devaluing their properties, the neighbours are also worried about the potential health risks associated with the lines. They included in their petition to the minister the fact the World Health Organization has classified low-frequency electromagnetic (EMF) waves of the type emitted from the power lines presently installed in front of their homes as possibly carcinogenic to humans.
Since submitting their petition in August, the neighbours haven’t heard from the minister, which has been disappointing. However, last week in the Legislative Assembly, area MLA Robert Henderson addressed the issue of relocating the power lines on Howlan Road with Minister Myers.
Although the minister said planning for the transmission line project is in early stages, and the province doesn’t know for sure the route of the line, he did agree to arrange a meeting with the Forestview residents.
The neighbours have also received support from Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey over the issue.
“He’s says now is the opportunity for the government to do right by us and move those lines,” said Ms Gallant.
Mr Penney and his neighbours are cautiously optimistic there will finally be some movement on this issue. “We’ve been at this now for 12 years, and every time there is a new election, someone gives us a new promise and nothing never happens,” he said.
