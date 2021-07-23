Island Trails is going to need volunteers now that it has secured a lease agreement from the province to manage a trail system in the Forestview area of western PEI.
The Forestview Forestry Hiking Trails on the Howlan Road meanders through a mature hardwood and softwood forest, and has several stream crossings.
Area residents, like Donna Campbell, up to now have been maintaining the existing trail, which is on land owned by the province.
“In the winter time I snowshoe there almost every day,” said the O’Leary resident.
Ms Campbell was one of around 15 people who showed up at an information session at the Bloomfield Provincial Park on July 18 to hear the plans for the trail.
Island Trails got involved when a group of local residents approached them about the trail last year. And after a year of negotiations with the province, Island Trails has been granted a 10 year lease to manage the trail.
“It’s provincial land for the most part, with one section privately owned where the land owner has given us permission to build onto our trail,” said Island Trails President Mike Salter.
Parts of the trail will have to be re-routed as it currently goes through a plantation area where the Department of Forestry will be cutting sometime in the future, he explained further.
There are conditions from the province that Island Trails has to adhere to as it moves forward to improve the trail system. The trail itself can only be three feet wide, the only trees that can be cut down are those leaning over the trail or look like they are going to fall, no heavy machinery or vehicles can be used during the construction of the trail and all terrain vehicles are not allowed to be used on the trail to deliver supplies like wood.
“Everything gets carried in,” said Mr Salter.
Construction will include building sections of boardwalk and replacing an unauthorized suspension bridge over the Carruther’s Brook with a bridge approved by the province.
The trail will be about six kilometres made up of two loops. The current entrance to the trail will be relocated and there are hopes in the future to install a parking lot at the start of the trail.
Right now, volunteers need to be organized to help with the cutting of the trail, the construction of boardwalks and the new bridge. They are also looking for someone with bridge building knowledge to either help build the new bridge or at the very least be willing to supervise volunteers in building the bridge.
The hope is to start on the trail in a few weeks, with having the entire project completed by the end of October.
Ms Campbell said she was encouraged about what she heard at the information session and the future of the trail.
“It’s good,” she said. “I’m just glad finally something is being done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.