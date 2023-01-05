Mittcent Vangogh is slowly settling into his new home in Nail Pond.
The former race horse has plenty to eat, a warm stall and is quickly making friends with his barn mate.
The 11-year-old standardbred’s newest living situation is vastly different from where he was about two months ago - a holding pen at a Pennsylvania slaughterhouse.
Purchasing him in 2019, Tyra Perry owned Vangogh for two years, racing him out of O’Leary. After developing a sore foot, Vangogh could no longer race and Ms Perry made the decision to sell him, although reluctantly.
“The racing business is you sell and you buy a new one to race and then sell and then you buy a new one to race, so there’s not much keeping because you would end up with a million horses,” she said, adding she already has one retired race horse on top of the horses she currently races. “We just couldn’t keep him.”
Ms Perry sold Vangogh in 2021 with the stipulation he wouldn’t be raced anymore. Afterwards, she lost track of Vangogh until one day this past November she received a message from her friend about a social media post she seen showing what appeared to be her former race horse in a kill pen in Pennsylvania.
“I opened it and I was like crying, I was like that is my baby horse,” she said, describing a horse lovable with a calm personality.
Ms Perry immediately reached out to the group who made the post and connected with Kimberly Hale. In 2020, Ms Hale established the Ontario based registered charity New Start Standardbreds. The organization focuses on re-homing standardbreds in Ontario and Eastern Canada.
With Ms Hale’s help, Ms Perry was able to rescue Vangogh from the kill pen, bringing him to a local farm where he could quarantine and stay until arrangements could be made for him to travel to PEI.
“He’s been well taken care of there,” said Ms Perry of the treatment her horse received at the farm. “He looks a lot better than he did in the pictures.”
In order to save Vangogh from the pen, Ms Perry first had to raise the money to get him out and then raise additional funds to get him home.
And the situation was pretty dire, not only because of the possibility of Vangogh being slaughtered, but also because he was being kept in a small fenced pen with other horses.
“She (Hale) told me I had to raise the money pretty quickly, because with the horses being all so close together, they’re kicking each other’s legs and dying on the spot,” said Ms Perry.
She started a gofundme campaign, initially raising the $1,800 she needed to rescue Vangogh. Next, she continued with the fundraising campaign, the proceeds going towards vet bills, boarding, paperwork and shipping costs.
After an ordeal over paperwork and figuring out transportation to Canada, Vangogh arrived on PEI Dec 22. He first spent a night in Ontario on a farm owned by a friend of Ms Perry’s before being transported to Port Elgin, New Brunswick then onto Cornwall, PEI, where Ms Perry was waiting to greet him and take him to his new home in Nail Pond. Vangogh will be spending his retirement years at a barn owned by family friend Kurt Clohossey.
“This has taught me a lot of people are on your side, more than you think, and a lot of people are willing to help you,” said Ms Perry.
Following several dramatic weeks of upheaval, Ms Perry said when Vangogh first arrived to Nail Pond he was depressed, but he’s starting to come around, his old personality slowly emerging.
“I don’t think he’s realized yet he’s here for life,” she said.
In the stall next to him, helping with the transition, is Vangogh’s new horse buddie Blue, owned by Mr Clohossey,
“They’re getting to know each other,” said Ms Perry. “They’re always here with their heads facing each other. In the spring, once it’s warmer, they will be out in the field together.”
Ms Perry said it’s an awesome feeling having Vangogh back home on PEI.
“I like knowing he’s going to be fed, have a friend and a warm place forever,” she said.
