Tyra Perry is happy for her former race horse, Mittcent Vangogh, is back on PEI after being rescued from a holding pen at a Pennsylvania slaughterhouse. After a two month ordeal, Vangogh arrived back on PEI on Dec 22 to his new home in Nail Pond. Melissa Heald photo

Mittcent Vangogh is slowly settling into his new home in Nail Pond.

The former race horse has plenty to eat, a warm stall and is quickly making friends with his barn mate.

