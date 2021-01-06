The Island’s firefighting community is mourning one of their own after the passing of Chief Miles Boulter.
The recently retired Chief Instructor of the Prince Edward Island Firefighters Association (PEIFFA) Fire School passed away at the age of 71 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Dec. 30.
Mr Boulter began his service as a firefighter over 40 years ago when he joined the O’Leary Fire Department in 1972. He became deputy fire chief in 1979 and then fire chief in 1983. He transferred to Charlottetown in 1986 and was later recruited by the PEIFFA in 1989 to become the deputy chief instructor at the fire school. He was promoted to chief instructor in 1992 and held the position for many years until health issues led to his retirement.
In 2010, Mr Boulter was awarded with the Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs and in 2013 he received the Canadian Volunteer Fire Service Association Lifetime Achievement Award.
Alberton Fire Department chief and current chief instructor for the fire school, Shannon Dumville, said he knew he had some big boots to fill when he took over the role in July 2020.
“He made his life about fire, no question,” said Mr Dumville about his predecessor.
Mr Dumville first met Mr Boulter in his role as instructor at the fire school about 20 years ago.
“He was bigger than life,” he said when describing Mr Boulter. “He had a very big personality. He would talk to anyone. He was a very personable person.”
Mr Dumville added Mr Boulter was also a stickler for the rules.
“He was a no nonsense kind of person, but he was very friendly and he very much supported the community,” he said. “First the firefighter community, but the community in general. If there was a cause, he would support it.”
As former chief of the O’Leary Fire Department, Mr Boulter’s efforts and policies were responsible for making the department what it is today, said Ron Phillips.
“He and his contemporaries were the ones that basically set up the by-laws that we use and they were the ones who modernized the department,” said the current chief of O’Leary. “They brought in standardized equipment, where before the department was being run in the back of old potato trucks with tanks on them. He was there when the department bought in its first rated pumper. Things to that effect, where we would be making up the difference for years if they hadn’t done it then.”
Mr Phillips joined the department after Mr Boulter had transferred to Charlottetown, but the men became acquaintances through his years as an instructor at the fire school.
“He kept his interest with O’Leary too,” he said. “Like, if I needed a question answered or something, concerning past policies or things like that, I could pick up the phone and he always had the time to talk to me. I had the greatest respect for him for that.”
Mr Phillips said Mr Boulter was outgoing.
“He would talk to anybody and he always treated people fairly,” he said. “He wasn’t the type to judge people. He would accept them as they were. He was a gentleman.”
Like with the O’Leary Fire Department, Mr Dumville credits Mr Boulter for transforming the PEIFFA Fire School into the type of facility it is today.
“He mainly did that through hard work,” he said. “If he saw something that needed to be done, he was able to find the funds to get it done, sometimes with little or no money... He very much built the fire school to what it is, which gave us a facility, especially as volunteers, a place where we could go and receive the same training as any career firefighter would get.”
As an instructor, Mr Dumville said Mr Boulter was very knowledgeable.
“It was very rare he didn’t know the answer and if he didn’t know, it wouldn’t be long until he found out for you,” he said.
Mr Dumville added he was continuing to seek advice from Mr Boulter even days before his passing.
“He was my biggest supporter,” he said. “He always had my back. Any questions I ever had, he always answered them for me.”
Both Mr Dumville and Mr Phillips agree Mr Boulter’s legacy will be the PEIFFA Fire School.
“I don’t think there’s a building or training module down there he didn’t help design, build or arrange funding for,” said Mr Phillips.
In 2012, to honour Mr Boulter, the PEIFFA named their new training facility in Miltonvale Park Boulter Station and the road leading to the facility Miles Boulter Drive.
A private funeral service was held for Mr Boulter at the Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown on Jan. 4 with interment at the Sherwood Cemetery. Following the funeral, the procession to the cemetery was scheduled to leave the home and drive-by the fire school, allowing Island Fire Service members wishing to say their farewells to Mr Boulter a chance to participate in an honour guard.
“He’s going to be deeply missed,” said Mr Dumville. “He was a great friend to everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.